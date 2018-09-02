  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/09/02 03:16
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 4 4 0 0 9 1 12
Chelsea 4 4 0 0 10 3 12
Man City 4 3 1 0 11 3 10
Tottenham 3 3 0 0 8 2 9
Watford 3 3 0 0 7 2 9
Bournemouth 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
Everton 4 1 3 0 7 6 6
Leicester 4 2 0 2 6 5 6
Wolverhampton 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
Southampton 4 1 1 2 4 4 4
Fulham 4 1 1 2 7 9 4
Brighton 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
Arsenal 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
Man United 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
Crystal Palace 4 1 0 3 3 6 3
Cardiff 3 0 2 1 0 2 2
Huddersfield 4 0 2 2 2 10 2
Newcastle 4 0 1 3 3 6 1
Burnley 3 0 1 2 3 7 1
West Ham 4 0 0 4 2 10 0
Saturday, Sept. 1

Leicester 1, Liverpool 2

West Ham 0, Wolverhampton 1

Brighton 2, Fulham 2

Everton 1, Huddersfield 1

Crystal Palace 0, Southampton 2

Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0

Man City 2, Newcastle 1

Sunday, Sept. 2

Cardiff vs. Arsenal 1230 GMT

Burnley vs. Man United 1500 GMT

Watford vs. Tottenham 1500 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 6 4 2 0 14 4 14
Middlesbrough 6 4 2 0 9 2 14
Sheffield United 6 4 0 2 12 8 12
Derby 6 4 0 2 10 8 12
Brentford 6 3 2 1 12 6 11
Swansea 6 3 2 1 7 5 11
Bolton 6 3 2 1 8 8 11
West Brom 6 3 1 2 15 9 10
Wigan 6 3 1 2 11 8 10
Sheffield Wednesday 6 3 1 2 9 9 10
Blackburn 5 2 3 0 6 4 9
Aston Villa 6 2 3 1 11 11 9
Bristol City 5 2 2 1 7 5 8
Nottingham Forest 6 1 4 1 8 8 7
Rotherham 6 2 0 4 5 11 6
Millwall 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
Stoke 6 1 2 3 7 11 5
Preston 6 1 2 3 5 9 5
Birmingham 6 0 4 2 4 6 4
Norwich 5 1 1 3 8 11 4
Hull 6 1 1 4 6 11 4
QPR 6 1 1 4 3 13 4
Reading 6 0 2 4 5 9 2
Ipswich 5 0 2 3 4 8 2
Friday, Aug. 31

Leeds 0, Middlesbrough 0

Saturday, Sept. 1

Hull 1, Derby 2

Reading 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

West Brom 2, Stoke 1

Sheffield United 4, Aston Villa 1

Wigan 1, Rotherham 0

Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Preston 2, Bolton 2

Birmingham 0, QPR 0

Millwall 1, Swansea 2

Sunday, Sept. 2

Ipswich vs. Norwich 1100 GMT

Bristol City vs. Blackburn 1230 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Peterborough 6 5 1 0 16 5 16
Portsmouth 6 5 1 0 12 3 16
Barnsley 6 4 2 0 14 3 14
Sunderland 6 4 2 0 13 5 14
Walsall 6 4 2 0 10 5 14
Fleetwood Town 6 3 2 1 11 4 11
Doncaster 6 2 3 1 7 4 9
Accrington Stanley 6 2 3 1 8 8 9
Luton Town 6 2 2 2 8 8 8
Charlton 6 2 2 2 6 6 8
Blackpool 6 1 4 1 4 3 7
Gillingham 6 2 1 3 9 10 7
Southend 6 2 1 3 7 8 7
Rochdale 6 2 1 3 7 13 7
Burton Albion 6 2 0 4 7 9 6
Wycombe 6 1 3 2 5 8 6
Bradford 6 2 0 4 4 8 6
Scunthorpe 6 1 3 2 6 13 6
Coventry 6 1 2 3 3 6 5
AFC Wimbledon 6 1 2 3 3 8 5
Bristol Rovers 6 1 1 4 6 9 4
Oxford United 6 1 1 4 7 15 4
Shrewsbury 6 0 3 3 4 7 3
Plymouth 6 0 2 4 4 13 2
Saturday, Sept. 1

Portsmouth 3, Plymouth 0

Shrewsbury 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Sunderland 1, Oxford United 1

Wycombe 1, Luton Town 1

Southend 1, Charlton 2

Accrington Stanley 1, Scunthorpe 1

Coventry 0, Rochdale 1

Burton Albion 3, AFC Wimbledon 0

Barnsley 2, Gillingham 1

Peterborough 1, Doncaster 1

Walsall 0, Blackpool 0

Fleetwood Town 2, Bradford 1

Saturday, Sept. 8

Bristol Rovers vs. Plymouth 1230 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. Walsall 1400 GMT

Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Bradford 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 9

Oxford United vs. Coventry 1100 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 6 5 1 0 14 4 16
Newport County 6 4 1 1 8 7 13
Milton Keynes Dons 6 3 3 0 6 3 12
Colchester 6 3 2 1 13 4 11
Yeovil 6 3 2 1 9 3 11
Oldham 6 3 2 1 9 5 11
Forest Green 6 2 4 0 10 5 10
Mansfield Town 6 2 4 0 8 4 10
Exeter 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
Carlisle 6 3 1 2 7 7 10
Tranmere 6 2 3 1 7 6 9
Swindon 6 2 3 1 11 12 9
Stevenage 6 2 2 2 6 6 8
Crewe 6 2 1 3 9 8 7
Bury 6 2 1 3 8 9 7
Crawley Town 6 2 1 3 8 10 7
Cambridge United 6 2 1 3 6 10 7
Northampton 6 1 3 2 7 8 6
Port Vale 6 2 0 4 6 7 6
Grimsby Town 6 1 2 3 5 8 5
Cheltenham 6 1 1 4 3 7 4
Morecambe 6 1 0 5 3 14 3
Macclesfield 6 0 2 4 5 13 2
Notts County 6 0 1 5 6 16 1
Saturday, Sept. 1

Swindon 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Mansfield Town 1, Carlisle 0

Cheltenham 1, Colchester 3

Exeter 0, Lincoln City 3

Bury 3, Morecambe 2

Grimsby Town 0, Yeovil 1

Oldham 2, Crawley Town 1

Northampton 1, Tranmere 1

Notts County 1, Forest Green 3

Crewe 3, Macclesfield 0

Stevenage 0, Cambridge United 1

Port Vale 1, Newport County 2

Saturday, Sept. 8

Morecambe vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Tranmere vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Northampton vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT

Yeovil vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Notts County 1400 GMT