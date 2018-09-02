  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/09/02 03:15
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Swansea 0, Crystal Palace 1

Bournemouth 3, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Leeds 0, Preston 2

QPR 3, Bristol Rovers 1

Brighton 0, Southampton 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, West Ham 3

Burton Albion 1, Aston Villa 0

Newport County 0, Oxford United 3

Blackburn 4, Lincoln City 1

Walsall 4, Macclesfield Town 6

Cardiff 1, Norwich 3

Brentford 1, Cheltenham 0

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Wolverhampton 2

Fulham 2, Exeter 0

Wycombe 6, Forest Green Rovers 5

Doncaster 1, Blackpool 2

Leicester 4, Fleetwood Town 0

Hull 0, Derby 4

Middlesbrough 2, Rochdale 1

West Brom 2, Mansfield Town 1

Stoke 2, Huddersfield 0

Wednesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest 3, Newcastle 1

Millwall 3, Plymouth 2

Everton 3, Rotherham 1

Reading 0, Watford 2

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Leicester 1, Liverpool 2

West Ham 0, Wolverhampton 1

Brighton 2, Fulham 2

Everton 1, Huddersfield 1

Crystal Palace 0, Southampton 2

Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0

Man City 2, Newcastle 1

Sunday's Matches

Cardiff vs. Arsenal

Burnley vs. Man United

Watford vs. Tottenham

England Championship
Friday's Match

Leeds 0, Middlesbrough 0

Saturday's Matches

Hull 1, Derby 2

Reading 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

West Brom 2, Stoke 1

Sheffield United 4, Aston Villa 1

Wigan 1, Rotherham 0

Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Preston 2, Bolton 2

Birmingham 0, QPR 0

Millwall 1, Swansea 2

Sunday's Matches

Ipswich vs. Norwich

Bristol City vs. Blackburn

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Portsmouth 3, Plymouth 0

Shrewsbury 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Sunderland 1, Oxford United 1

Wycombe 1, Luton Town 1

Southend 1, Charlton 2

Accrington Stanley 1, Scunthorpe 1

Coventry 0, Rochdale 1

Burton Albion 3, AFC Wimbledon 0

Barnsley 2, Gillingham 1

Peterborough 1, Doncaster 1

Walsall 0, Blackpool 0

Fleetwood Town 2, Bradford 1

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Swindon 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Mansfield Town 1, Carlisle 0

Cheltenham 1, Colchester 3

Exeter 0, Lincoln City 3

Bury 3, Morecambe 2

Grimsby Town 0, Yeovil 1

Oldham 2, Crawley Town 1

Northampton 1, Tranmere Rovers 1

Notts County 1, Forest Green Rovers 3

Crewe 3, Macclesfield Town 0

Stevenage 0, Cambridge United 1

Port Vale 1, Newport County 2