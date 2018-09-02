ROME (AP) — When Radja Nainggolan signed with Inter Milan in June, coach Luciano Spalletti said he would give the underachieving squad the "boost" it needed.

The Belgian midfielder fulfilled Spalletti's wishes in Inter's 3-0 win at Bologna on Saturday, scoring the opener on debut to send the Nerazzurri on their way to their first Serie A victory of the season.

With Inter having lost at Sassuolo and drawn with Torino at home in its opening two matches, it was looking like another disappointing result until Nainggolan scored in the 66th minute.

Using his left foot to control a pass from Matteo Politano, Nainggolan unleashed a powerful shot with his right foot into the far bottom corner from the center of the area.

Substitute Antonio Candreva added another by finishing off a counterattack following a pass from Ivan Perisic.

Perisic then found the target himself three minutes later, faking out a defender by pretending to shoot with his left foot then firing in with his right boot.

Later, Cristiano Ronaldo was looking for his first Italian league goal when Juventus visited Parma.

___

