England vs India 4th Test Scoreboard

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday at stumps on day three of the fourth test between England and India at the Rose Bowl:

England 1st Innings: 246 India 1st Innings: 273 England 2nd Innings (Overnight: 6-0)

Alastair Cook c Rahul b Bumrah 12

Keaton Jennings lbw b Shami 36

Moeen Ali c Rahul b Sharma 9

Joe Root run out (Shami) 48

Jonny Bairstow b Shami 0

Ben Stokes c Rahane b Ashwin 30

Jos Buttler lbw b Sharma 69

Sam Curran not out 37

Adil Rashid c Pant b Shami 11

Extras: (7b, 1lb) 8

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 260

Overs: 91.5

Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-33, 3-92, 4-92, 5-122, 6-178, 7-233, 8-260

Still to bat: Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 35-7-78-1, Jasprit Bumrah 19-3-51-1, Ishant Sharma 15-4-36-2, Mohammed Shami 13.5-0-53-3, Hardik Pandya 9-0-34-0.

Toss: England.

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Australia and Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka.

TV umpire: Joel Wilson, West Indies. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.