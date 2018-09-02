England vs India 4th Test Scoreboard

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday at stumps on day three of the fourth test between England and India at the Rose Bowl:
|England 1st Innings: 246
|India 1st Innings: 273
|England 2nd Innings
|(Overnight: 6-0)
Alastair Cook c Rahul b Bumrah 12
Keaton Jennings lbw b Shami 36
Moeen Ali c Rahul b Sharma 9
Joe Root run out (Shami) 48
Jonny Bairstow b Shami 0
Ben Stokes c Rahane b Ashwin 30
Jos Buttler lbw b Sharma 69
Sam Curran not out 37
Adil Rashid c Pant b Shami 11
Extras: (7b, 1lb) 8
TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 260
Overs: 91.5
Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-33, 3-92, 4-92, 5-122, 6-178, 7-233, 8-260
Still to bat: Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 35-7-78-1, Jasprit Bumrah 19-3-51-1, Ishant Sharma 15-4-36-2, Mohammed Shami 13.5-0-53-3, Hardik Pandya 9-0-34-0.
Toss: England.
Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Australia and Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka.
TV umpire: Joel Wilson, West Indies. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.