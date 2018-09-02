SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilians are reacting with a mixture of satisfaction, sadness and resignation to a decision by the country's top electoral court barring former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from October's presidential election.

Early Saturday morning the court voted 6-1 against the once hugely popular president who is now imprisoned on a corruption conviction. His left-leaning Workers' Party says it will file an appeal against the ruling.

"We have another reason to celebrate," said Virginia Toledo, a 37-year-old housewife. "First he was jailed and now his chances of returning to power have been eliminated."

Da Silva is expected to be replaced by running mate and former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad.