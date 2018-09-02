BC-SOC--English Summaries

  1. Home
2018/09/02 00:57
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

English Premier League
Leicester 1, Liverpool 2

Leicester: Rachid Ghezzal (63).

Liverpool: Sadio Mane (10), Roberto Firmino (45).

Halftime: 0-2.

West Ham 0, Wolverhampton 1

Wolverhampton: Adama Traore (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Brighton 2, Fulham 2

Brighton: Glenn Murray (67, 84, pen.).

Fulham: Andre Schurrle (43), Aleksandar Mitrovic (62).

Halftime: 0-1.

Everton 1, Huddersfield 1

Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (36).

Huddersfield: Philip Billing (34).

Halftime: 1-1.

Crystal Palace 0, Southampton 2

Southampton: Danny Ings (47), Pierre Hojbjerg (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0

Chelsea: Pedro (72), Eden Hazard (85).

Halftime: 0-0.

England Championship
Hull 1, Derby 2

Hull: Todd Kane (53).

Derby: Martyn Waghorn (23, pen.), Florian Jozefzoon (88).

Halftime: 0-1.

Reading 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Reading: Liam Moore (64).

Sheffield Wednesday: Adam Reach (12), Lucas Joao (46).

Halftime: 0-1.

West Brom 2, Stoke 1

West Brom: Dwight Gayle (16, 59).

Stoke: Erik Pieters (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Sheffield United 4, Aston Villa 1

Sheffield United: Jack O'Connell (6), Mark Duffy (23), Oliver Norwood (41), Billy Sharp (48).

Aston Villa: Anwar El Ghazi (61).

Halftime: 3-0.

Wigan 1, Rotherham 0

Wigan: James Vaughan (73).

Halftime: 0-0.

Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Brentford: Lewis MacLeod (45), Ollie Watkins (84).

Nottingham Forest: Matty Cash (62).

Halftime: 1-0.

Preston 2, Bolton 2

Preston: Callum Robinson (11), Alan Browne (16).

Bolton: Sammy Ameobi (38), Pawel Olkowski (40).

Halftime: 2-2.

Birmingham 0, QPR 0

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One
Portsmouth 3, Plymouth 0

Portsmouth: Ronan Curtis (22, 69), Jamal Lowe (63).

Halftime: 1-0.

Shrewsbury 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Shrewsbury: Daniel Leadbitter (73, og.).

Bristol Rovers: Stefan Payne (53, pen.).

Halftime: 0-0.

Sunderland 1, Oxford United 1

Sunderland: Charlie Wyke (52).

Oxford United: Ricky Holmes (16).

Halftime: 0-1.

Wycombe 1, Luton Town 1

Wycombe: Joe Jacobson (15, pen.).

Luton Town: Matty Pearson (68).

Halftime: 1-0.

Southend 1, Charlton 2

Southend: Theo Robinson (60).

Charlton: Lyle Taylor (57), Krystian Bielik (87).

Halftime: 0-0.

Accrington Stanley 1, Scunthorpe 1

Accrington Stanley: Seamus Conneely (82).

Scunthorpe: Matty Lund (80).

Halftime: 0-0.

Coventry 0, Rochdale 1

Rochdale: Calvin Andrew (47).

Halftime: 0-0.

Burton Albion 3, AFC Wimbledon 0

Burton Albion: Stephen Quinn (34), David Templeton (54), Liam Boyce (60).

Halftime: 1-0.

Barnsley 2, Gillingham 1

Barnsley: Kieffer Moore (13, 34, pen.).

Gillingham: Josh Parker (61).

Halftime: 2-0.

Peterborough 1, Doncaster 1

Peterborough: Ryan Tafazolli (58).

Doncaster: John Marquis (40).

Halftime: 0-1.

Walsall 0, Blackpool 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Fleetwood Town 2, Bradford 1

Fleetwood Town: Ched Evans (12), Ashley Hunter (48).

Bradford: Eoin Doyle (23, pen.).

Halftime: 1-1.

England League Two
Swindon 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Swindon: Elijah Adebayo (90).

Milton Keynes Dons: Joe Walsh (4).

Halftime: 0-1.

Mansfield Town 1, Carlisle 0

Mansfield Town: Tyler Walker (55, pen.).

Halftime: 0-0.

Cheltenham 1, Colchester 3

Cheltenham: Kevin Dawson (56).

Colchester: Luke Norris (12, pen., 26), Harry Pell (88, pen.).

Halftime: 0-2.

Exeter 0, Lincoln City 3

Lincoln City: Lee Frecklington (43), John Akinde (45), Troy Brown (56, og.).

Halftime: 0-2.

Bury 3, Morecambe 2

Bury: Adam Thompson (29), Dominic Telford (44, 86).

Morecambe: Rhys Oates (38), Liam Mandeville (90).

Halftime: 2-1.

Grimsby Town 0, Yeovil 1

Yeovil: Omari Patrick (78).

Halftime: 0-0.

Oldham 2, Crawley Town 1

Oldham: Gevaro Nepomuceno (8), Sam Surridge (89).

Crawley Town: Dannie Bulman (22).

Halftime: 1-1.

Northampton 1, Tranmere Rovers 1

Northampton: Junior Morias (61).

Tranmere Rovers: James Norwood (51).

Halftime: 0-0.

Notts County 1, Forest Green Rovers 3

Notts County: Jonathan Stead (70).

Forest Green Rovers: Liam Shephard (29), Reuben Reid (59), Dayle Grubb (84).

Halftime: 0-1.

Crewe 3, Macclesfield Town 0

Crewe: Charlie Kirk (17), Jordan Bowery (40, 68).

Halftime: 2-0.

Stevenage 0, Cambridge United 1

Cambridge United: David Amoo (17).

Halftime: 0-1.

Port Vale 1, Newport County 2

Port Vale: Tom Pope (27).

Newport County: Scott Bennett (18), Dan Butler (48).

Halftime: 1-1.