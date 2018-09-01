LONDON (AP) — Pedro Rodriguez and Eden Hazard scored late goals as Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to clinch a fourth straight victory to open the season.

Maurizio Sarri's team was being frustrated by Bournemouth's defensive set-up when Pedro exchanged passes with Olivier Giroud — both of them second-half substitutes — and shot into the bottom corner from just inside the area in the 72nd minute.

Hazard then ran onto a pass from Marcos Alonso and fired a finish underneath Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to seal victory in the 85th.

Chelsea joined Liverpool on a maximum of 12 points, marking a superb start to Sarri's tenure at Stamford Bridge after he replaced Antonio Conte in the offseason.

