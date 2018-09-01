BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Swansea 0, Crystal Palace 1
Bournemouth 3, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Leeds 0, Preston 2
QPR 3, Bristol Rovers 1
Brighton 0, Southampton 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, West Ham 3
Burton Albion 1, Aston Villa 0
Newport County 0, Oxford United 3
Blackburn 4, Lincoln City 1
Walsall 4, Macclesfield Town 6
Cardiff 1, Norwich 3
Brentford 1, Cheltenham 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Wolverhampton 2
Fulham 2, Exeter 0
Wycombe 6, Forest Green Rovers 5
Doncaster 1, Blackpool 2
Leicester 4, Fleetwood Town 0
Hull 0, Derby 4
Middlesbrough 2, Rochdale 1
West Brom 2, Mansfield Town 1
Stoke 2, Huddersfield 0
|Wednesday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 3, Newcastle 1
Millwall 3, Plymouth 2
Everton 3, Rotherham 1
Reading 0, Watford 2
|Saturday's Matches
Leicester 1, Liverpool 2
West Ham vs. Wolverhampton
Brighton vs. Fulham
Everton vs. Huddersfield
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth
Man City vs. Newcastle
|Sunday's Matches
Cardiff vs. Arsenal
Burnley vs. Man United
Watford vs. Tottenham
|Friday's Match
Leeds 0, Middlesbrough 0
|Saturday's Matches
Hull vs. Derby
Reading vs. Sheffield Wednesday
West Brom vs. Stoke
Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa
Wigan vs. Rotherham
Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest
Preston vs. Bolton
Birmingham vs. QPR
Millwall vs. Swansea
|Sunday's Matches
Ipswich vs. Norwich
Bristol City vs. Blackburn
|Saturday's Matches
Portsmouth vs. Plymouth
Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers
Sunderland vs. Oxford United
Wycombe vs. Luton Town
Southend vs. Charlton
Accrington Stanley vs. Scunthorpe
Coventry vs. Rochdale
Burton Albion vs. AFC Wimbledon
Barnsley vs. Gillingham
Peterborough vs. Doncaster
Walsall vs. Blackpool
Fleetwood Town vs. Bradford
|Saturday's Matches
Swindon vs. Milton Keynes Dons
Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle
Cheltenham vs. Colchester
Exeter vs. Lincoln City
Bury vs. Morecambe
Grimsby Town vs. Yeovil
Oldham vs. Crawley Town
Northampton vs. Tranmere Rovers
Notts County vs. Forest Green Rovers
Crewe vs. Macclesfield Town
Stevenage vs. Cambridge United
Port Vale vs. Newport County