  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/09/01 22:01
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 4 4 0 0 9 1 12
Tottenham 3 3 0 0 8 2 9
Chelsea 3 3 0 0 8 3 9
Watford 3 3 0 0 7 2 9
Man City 3 2 1 0 9 2 7
Bournemouth 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
Leicester 4 2 0 2 6 5 6
Everton 3 1 2 0 6 5 5
Arsenal 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
Crystal Palace 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
Fulham 3 1 0 2 5 7 3
Brighton 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
Man United 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
Wolverhampton 3 0 2 1 3 5 2
Cardiff 3 0 2 1 0 2 2
Southampton 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
Newcastle 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
Burnley 3 0 1 2 3 7 1
Huddersfield 3 0 1 2 1 9 1
West Ham 3 0 0 3 2 9 0
Saturday, Sept. 1

Leicester 1, Liverpool 2

West Ham vs. Wolverhampton 1400 GMT

Brighton vs. Fulham 1400 GMT

Everton vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton 1400 GMT

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT

Man City vs. Newcastle 1630 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 2

Cardiff vs. Arsenal 1230 GMT

Burnley vs. Man United 1500 GMT

Watford vs. Tottenham 1500 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 6 4 2 0 14 4 14
Middlesbrough 6 4 2 0 9 2 14
Bolton 5 3 1 1 6 6 10
Aston Villa 5 2 3 0 10 7 9
Blackburn 5 2 3 0 6 4 9
Sheffield United 5 3 0 2 8 7 9
Derby 5 3 0 2 8 7 9
Brentford 5 2 2 1 10 5 8
Bristol City 5 2 2 1 7 5 8
Swansea 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
West Brom 5 2 1 2 13 8 7
Wigan 5 2 1 2 10 8 7
Nottingham Forest 5 1 4 0 7 6 7
Sheffield Wednesday 5 2 1 2 7 8 7
Rotherham 5 2 0 3 5 10 6
Millwall 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
Stoke 5 1 2 2 6 9 5
Norwich 5 1 1 3 8 11 4
Hull 5 1 1 3 5 9 4
Preston 5 1 1 3 3 7 4
Birmingham 5 0 3 2 4 6 3
QPR 5 1 0 4 3 13 3
Reading 5 0 2 3 4 7 2
Ipswich 5 0 2 3 4 8 2
Friday, Aug. 31

Leeds 0, Middlesbrough 0

Saturday, Sept. 1

Hull vs. Derby 1400 GMT

Reading vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT

West Brom vs. Stoke 1400 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa 1400 GMT

Wigan vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT

Preston vs. Bolton 1400 GMT

Birmingham vs. QPR 1400 GMT

Millwall vs. Swansea 1630 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 2

Ipswich vs. Norwich 1100 GMT

Bristol City vs. Blackburn 1230 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Peterborough 5 5 0 0 15 4 15
Sunderland 5 4 1 0 12 4 13
Portsmouth 5 4 1 0 9 3 13
Walsall 5 4 1 0 10 5 13
Barnsley 5 3 2 0 12 2 11
Fleetwood Town 5 2 2 1 9 3 8
Doncaster 5 2 2 1 6 3 8
Accrington Stanley 5 2 2 1 7 7 8
Gillingham 5 2 1 2 8 8 7
Luton Town 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
Southend 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
Blackpool 5 1 3 1 4 3 6
Bradford 5 2 0 3 3 6 6
Charlton 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
AFC Wimbledon 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
Coventry 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
Wycombe 5 1 2 2 4 7 5
Scunthorpe 5 1 2 2 5 12 5
Rochdale 5 1 1 3 6 13 4
Bristol Rovers 5 1 0 4 5 8 3
Burton Albion 5 1 0 4 4 9 3
Oxford United 5 1 0 4 6 14 3
Shrewsbury 5 0 2 3 3 6 2
Plymouth 5 0 2 3 4 10 2
Saturday, Sept. 1

Portsmouth vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Charlton 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Coventry vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Walsall vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Bradford 1400 GMT

Saturday, Sept. 8

Bristol Rovers vs. Plymouth 1230 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. Walsall 1400 GMT

Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Bradford 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 9

Oxford United vs. Coventry 1100 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 5 4 1 0 11 4 13
Milton Keynes Dons 5 3 2 0 5 2 11
Exeter 5 3 1 1 8 3 10
Carlisle 5 3 1 1 7 6 10
Newport County 5 3 1 1 6 6 10
Colchester 5 2 2 1 10 3 8
Yeovil 5 2 2 1 8 3 8
Oldham 5 2 2 1 7 4 8
Tranmere 5 2 2 1 6 5 8
Stevenage 5 2 2 1 6 5 8
Swindon 5 2 2 1 10 11 8
Forest Green 5 1 4 0 7 4 7
Mansfield Town 5 1 4 0 7 4 7
Crawley Town 5 2 1 2 7 8 7
Port Vale 5 2 0 3 5 5 6
Northampton 5 1 2 2 6 7 5
Grimsby Town 5 1 2 2 5 7 5
Crewe 5 1 1 3 6 8 4
Bury 5 1 1 3 5 7 4
Cheltenham 5 1 1 3 2 4 4
Cambridge United 5 1 1 3 5 10 4
Morecambe 5 1 0 4 1 11 3
Macclesfield 5 0 2 3 5 10 2
Notts County 5 0 1 4 5 13 1
Saturday, Sept. 1

Swindon vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Northampton vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT

Notts County vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Saturday, Sept. 8

Morecambe vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Tranmere vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Northampton vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT

Yeovil vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Notts County 1400 GMT