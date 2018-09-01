|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|4
|4
|0
|0
|9
|1
|12
|Tottenham
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|9
|Chelsea
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|3
|9
|Watford
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|9
|Man City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|Bournemouth
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|7
|Leicester
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|5
|6
|Everton
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|5
|5
|Arsenal
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|3
|Crystal Palace
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|3
|Fulham
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|3
|Brighton
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Man United
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|3
|Wolverhampton
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|5
|2
|Cardiff
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Southampton
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|Newcastle
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|1
|Burnley
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7
|1
|Huddersfield
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|9
|1
|West Ham
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|9
|0
|Saturday, Sept. 1
Leicester 1, Liverpool 2
West Ham vs. Wolverhampton 1400 GMT
Brighton vs. Fulham 1400 GMT
Everton vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton 1400 GMT
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT
Man City vs. Newcastle 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 2
Cardiff vs. Arsenal 1230 GMT
Burnley vs. Man United 1500 GMT
Watford vs. Tottenham 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leeds
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|4
|14
|Middlesbrough
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|2
|14
|Bolton
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|6
|10
|Aston Villa
|5
|2
|3
|0
|10
|7
|9
|Blackburn
|5
|2
|3
|0
|6
|4
|9
|Sheffield United
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|7
|9
|Derby
|5
|3
|0
|2
|8
|7
|9
|Brentford
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|5
|8
|Bristol City
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|5
|8
|Swansea
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|4
|8
|West Brom
|5
|2
|1
|2
|13
|8
|7
|Wigan
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|8
|7
|Nottingham Forest
|5
|1
|4
|0
|7
|6
|7
|Sheffield Wednesday
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|8
|7
|Rotherham
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|10
|6
|Millwall
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|5
|Stoke
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|9
|5
|Norwich
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|11
|4
|Hull
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|9
|4
|Preston
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|7
|4
|Birmingham
|5
|0
|3
|2
|4
|6
|3
|QPR
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|13
|3
|Reading
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|7
|2
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|8
|2
|Friday, Aug. 31
Leeds 0, Middlesbrough 0
|Saturday, Sept. 1
Hull vs. Derby 1400 GMT
Reading vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Stoke 1400 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa 1400 GMT
Wigan vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT
Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT
Preston vs. Bolton 1400 GMT
Birmingham vs. QPR 1400 GMT
Millwall vs. Swansea 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 2
Ipswich vs. Norwich 1100 GMT
Bristol City vs. Blackburn 1230 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Peterborough
|5
|5
|0
|0
|15
|4
|15
|Sunderland
|5
|4
|1
|0
|12
|4
|13
|Portsmouth
|5
|4
|1
|0
|9
|3
|13
|Walsall
|5
|4
|1
|0
|10
|5
|13
|Barnsley
|5
|3
|2
|0
|12
|2
|11
|Fleetwood Town
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|3
|8
|Doncaster
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|3
|8
|Accrington Stanley
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|7
|8
|Gillingham
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|8
|7
|Luton Town
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|7
|7
|Southend
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|6
|7
|Blackpool
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|3
|6
|Bradford
|5
|2
|0
|3
|3
|6
|6
|Charlton
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|5
|AFC Wimbledon
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|5
|5
|Coventry
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|5
|5
|Wycombe
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|7
|5
|Scunthorpe
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|12
|5
|Rochdale
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|13
|4
|Bristol Rovers
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|8
|3
|Burton Albion
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|9
|3
|Oxford United
|5
|1
|0
|4
|6
|14
|3
|Shrewsbury
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|6
|2
|Plymouth
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|10
|2
|Saturday, Sept. 1
Portsmouth vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Charlton 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT
Coventry vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT
Walsall vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Bradford 1400 GMT
|Saturday, Sept. 8
Bristol Rovers vs. Plymouth 1230 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Bradford 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 9
Oxford United vs. Coventry 1100 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln City
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|4
|13
|Milton Keynes Dons
|5
|3
|2
|0
|5
|2
|11
|Exeter
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|3
|10
|Carlisle
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|6
|10
|Newport County
|5
|3
|1
|1
|6
|6
|10
|Colchester
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|3
|8
|Yeovil
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|3
|8
|Oldham
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|4
|8
|Tranmere
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|8
|Stevenage
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|5
|8
|Swindon
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|11
|8
|Forest Green
|5
|1
|4
|0
|7
|4
|7
|Mansfield Town
|5
|1
|4
|0
|7
|4
|7
|Crawley Town
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|8
|7
|Port Vale
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|5
|6
|Northampton
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|7
|5
|Grimsby Town
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|5
|Crewe
|5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|8
|4
|Bury
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|7
|4
|Cheltenham
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|4
|Cambridge United
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|10
|4
|Morecambe
|5
|1
|0
|4
|1
|11
|3
|Macclesfield
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|10
|2
|Notts County
|5
|0
|1
|4
|5
|13
|1
|Saturday, Sept. 1
Swindon vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT
Notts County vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT
Port Vale vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
|Saturday, Sept. 8
Morecambe vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
Tranmere vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Notts County 1400 GMT