CLEVELAND (AP) — It took an undercover officer from a small village police department in Ohio to provide the final clues used to persuade a 73-year-old man to finally say he killed his wife of 53 years.

Philip Snider pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and other charges Monday in Canton. He faces 20 years to life in a plea deal that requires him to lead authorities to where he discarded the body of his 70-year-old wife, Roberta.

Snider's story shifted after his wife was reported missing in January. He initially told police she died in the parking lot of a hotel in Memphis. Confronted with evidence to the contrary, he said she died between Cincinnati and Columbus.

Snider was arrested in late April after divulging to the undercover officer he sought to marry numerous details about the slaying.