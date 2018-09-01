Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 1, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;28;24;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;WSW;15;77%;34%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;32;Sunny and hot;43;33;NE;12;33%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;39;22;Sunny and hot;38;22;WNW;20;33%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and humid;28;21;Sunny and humid;28;20;ESE;14;65%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;20;9;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;NE;14;67%;44%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;16;8;Mostly sunny;17;8;NE;5;70%;10%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, not as warm;30;15;Sunny, not as warm;29;12;E;11;25%;2%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;9;3;Mostly cloudy, cool;12;4;WNW;17;50%;42%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thunderstorms;18;11;A morning shower;17;11;SW;19;74%;57%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;34;25;Sunny and very warm;34;24;NNW;16;32%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;16;12;A little a.m. rain;16;10;W;28;77%;83%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;45;28;Sunny and hot;46;27;NW;21;14%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;35;24;Clouds and sun;33;23;SSW;9;54%;34%;13

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;19;More clouds than sun;29;19;WNW;14;63%;44%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;SW;12;68%;58%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;25;21;A morning t-storm;26;22;NE;15;73%;76%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, humid;28;20;Rain and drizzle;27;19;N;9;77%;65%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, warm;33;18;A shower or t-storm;33;18;SE;8;49%;82%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;24;13;Partly sunny;23;16;ENE;12;58%;44%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;20;9;Mostly cloudy;20;9;SE;10;67%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;Nice with sunshine;31;16;NNE;12;30%;1%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;27;16;Strong thunderstorms;26;17;NE;12;81%;91%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;21;8;Sunshine and nice;22;12;NE;8;66%;24%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Hot with sunshine;33;20;Sunny and very warm;32;19;ENE;15;37%;3%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Severe thunderstorms;33;18;Showers and t-storms;30;18;E;10;57%;87%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;More clouds than sun;14;8;Mostly sunny;16;8;SE;15;73%;3%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and some clouds;31;17;Clouds and sun, nice;31;18;NW;9;30%;14%;6

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;26;22;Inc. clouds;28;23;ENE;18;69%;85%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;37;24;Mostly sunny and hot;37;24;N;16;41%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;19;10;A shower or two;16;10;WNW;15;71%;67%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;29;20;Partial sunshine;29;19;ESE;6;58%;10%;13

Chennai, India;Cloudy;33;27;High clouds;35;27;S;9;66%;64%;7

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;28;23;Clouds and sun;31;24;SSW;14;70%;66%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;29;25;A morning shower;30;25;SW;14;76%;78%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;18;14;Some sun, a shower;20;13;ESE;9;78%;42%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;30;26;Mostly cloudy;30;26;NW;24;81%;44%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;35;25;Mostly sunny;33;24;SE;13;65%;44%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;28;20;Sunshine and nice;30;20;SSE;15;69%;7%;11

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Showers and t-storms;32;26;ESE;8;82%;83%;2

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;28;14;A p.m. t-storm;28;14;NNE;10;38%;63%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;Morning showers;31;26;SSE;16;83%;91%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;36;20;Clouds and sun, nice;32;21;S;8;55%;34%;11

Dublin, Ireland;More clouds than sun;21;14;A passing shower;22;9;NW;14;77%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;31;14;Sunny and nice;30;14;NNE;10;18%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny, humid;26;23;Sunshine, a shower;26;21;ESE;20;81%;44%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;35;26;A t-storm in spots;31;25;E;9;86%;72%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;26;11;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;NE;11;40%;0%;9

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;22;E;12;74%;73%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;18;13;Clouds and sun;19;12;WSW;8;85%;56%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;S;14;78%;77%;9

Hong Kong, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;S;10;80%;79%;11

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;31;24;A morning shower;31;24;NE;19;61%;74%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;31;22;Some brightening;29;22;W;13;66%;36%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Inc. clouds;35;25;Humid with some sun;34;24;NE;12;65%;63%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;32;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;NE;14;67%;25%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable clouds;32;24;A shower or t-storm;33;25;NE;9;68%;80%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;38;30;Sunny;37;29;S;14;62%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;26;9;Sunny and delightful;25;6;W;15;20%;1%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and not as hot;34;16;Brilliant sunshine;32;15;NNW;9;23%;7%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;31;26;Partly sunny;30;26;WSW;20;66%;5%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;29;20;Heavy thunderstorms;27;20;SSE;8;86%;100%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Clearing and warm;38;28;Mostly sunny, warm;39;27;SSW;19;35%;15%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of sun;27;15;Sunshine and warm;30;14;ESE;9;63%;5%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NE;24;60%;47%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;29;21;Clouds and sun;32;22;WSW;12;58%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;33;26;Heavy thunderstorms;32;27;S;12;81%;88%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;33;23;Mostly cloudy;31;23;NW;8;79%;55%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;16;-5;Sunny and mild;14;-2;ENE;12;13%;2%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;A shower or t-storm;28;24;SW;13;81%;74%;8

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;15;Partly sunny;18;15;S;8;74%;12%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;32;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;WNW;9;56%;6%;7

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;Partly sunny;23;12;ESE;10;54%;6%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;29;19;Partly cloudy;28;19;SSW;9;61%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;20;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;W;12;76%;15%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;Very hot;36;20;NNE;7;36%;6%;7

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;31;27;Sunshine, pleasant;32;27;W;10;66%;68%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;35;25;A shower in the p.m.;36;26;NNE;8;58%;64%;12

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;W;12;79%;86%;8

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;14;5;A couple of showers;12;3;ESE;11;66%;56%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;ENE;7;57%;86%;12

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;32;27;Showers and t-storms;31;25;E;21;71%;87%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;24;12;Periods of sun;25;14;NNE;9;61%;25%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;24;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;SSW;17;64%;31%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Variable cloudiness;14;11;Mostly sunny;15;9;SE;18;69%;14%;5

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;26;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;21;SW;8;78%;82%;2

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;24;12;Sunshine, pleasant;25;14;E;9;52%;5%;4

Mumbai, India;Brief showers;30;26;Clouds, showers;29;26;WSW;18;80%;90%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;22;12;A morning shower;23;12;E;11;66%;66%;11

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;25;21;Mostly cloudy, humid;27;23;S;10;71%;34%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;36;21;Sunny and hot;37;22;WNW;10;44%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;10;8;Cloudy with a shower;15;5;NE;14;93%;91%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers and t-storms;28;22;Showers and t-storms;29;22;SSW;7;76%;84%;4

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;20;11;SSE;10;59%;0%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;27;20;Showers and t-storms;27;20;SSW;16;84%;85%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;29;26;A shower in the p.m.;29;26;ESE;29;74%;80%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NW;8;80%;77%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;E;9;78%;67%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;Sunny and nice;24;11;NNE;8;46%;1%;5

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;19;7;Sunny;20;7;SE;12;55%;1%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;34;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;10;70%;74%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A t-storm around;31;24;SSE;22;86%;73%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;A t-storm in spots;35;24;NE;8;51%;49%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;17;14;Showers and t-storms;22;15;NNE;11;74%;82%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;30;17;Not as warm;27;19;ESE;10;61%;27%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;23;11;A shower in places;24;12;SSE;18;45%;55%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;31;21;Partly sunny;28;19;W;13;71%;11%;8

Recife, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;27;23;A couple of showers;28;23;SE;18;70%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;9;7;A little a.m. rain;9;6;NE;12;83%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;A passing shower;23;13;Partly sunny, nice;21;14;NE;6;75%;9%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;31;20;Sunny and very warm;31;22;N;9;54%;0%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;44;27;Sunny and hot;44;27;ENE;18;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;27;17;Showers and t-storms;26;16;WNW;11;70%;83%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;22;15;Partly sunny;21;14;NW;9;80%;36%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;20;13;Partly cloudy;21;14;WSW;13;69%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;25;18;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;ENE;9;73%;69%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable clouds;30;25;A shower in places;30;25;SE;17;73%;65%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;N;8;94%;83%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny;28;18;ENE;12;28%;26%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;18;6;Sunny and nice;22;8;ENE;6;45%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NNE;11;76%;77%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;38;15;Partly sunny and hot;35;16;N;8;45%;4%;7

Seattle, United States;Some sun returning;21;12;Clouds and sunshine;22;13;NE;8;62%;11%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;30;18;Mostly cloudy;29;21;SE;9;55%;64%;4

Shanghai, China;Afternoon rain;32;27;Rain and drizzle;32;27;SSW;9;74%;69%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A bit of p.m. rain;32;27;A morning t-storm;31;27;SSE;8;75%;69%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;30;14;Sunny;29;14;SSE;11;47%;5%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;30;26;A shower in places;30;26;E;18;70%;82%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;20;10;Nice with some sun;22;11;SSW;7;65%;6%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;21;11;Cooler;15;11;SSE;23;56%;83%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Variable cloudiness;34;25;A t-storm in spots;35;25;W;9;64%;61%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;21;13;A shower in places;20;13;ENE;8;83%;65%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;30;13;Sunny and pleasant;28;11;NNW;13;32%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;30;15;A morning shower;28;16;ENE;12;34%;63%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, not as hot;35;22;Sunshine, not as hot;31;20;SSE;10;26%;6%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;31;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;WNW;12;57%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, warm;33;21;Mostly sunny;35;19;E;7;41%;26%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Showers and t-storms;31;22;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;23;S;12;83%;82%;2

Toronto, Canada;Humid and warmer;26;21;Showers and t-storms;27;23;SW;15;86%;82%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;Sunny and nice;33;25;ESE;11;45%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;32;22;Sunshine, pleasant;30;21;NE;12;58%;10%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;18;10;Cooler;15;4;NNW;14;61%;43%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds breaking;19;11;Mostly sunny;20;11;WNW;7;59%;65%;5

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;23;16;Strong thunderstorms;23;17;NW;8;85%;92%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;33;24;A t-storm around;31;23;SSE;9;69%;72%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;23;12;Clouds and sun, nice;23;13;NNE;9;70%;39%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;Partly sunny;26;15;ENE;13;61%;14%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;14;10;Rain and drizzle;15;9;NW;29;82%;75%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;29;25;Showers around;30;25;SW;9;82%;78%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;30;15;Nice with sunshine;30;15;NE;6;33%;6%;7

