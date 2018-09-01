Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 1, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;83;75;Partly sunny, nice;83;74;WSW;10;77%;34%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;104;89;Sunny and hot;110;91;NE;8;33%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;103;71;Sunny and hot;101;71;WNW;12;33%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and humid;83;70;Sunny and humid;83;68;ESE;9;65%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;69;49;Mostly sunny, nice;72;56;NE;8;67%;44%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;60;47;Mostly sunny;62;47;NE;3;70%;10%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, not as warm;87;59;Sunny, not as warm;85;54;E;7;25%;2%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Inc. clouds;48;38;Mostly cloudy, cool;54;40;WNW;10;50%;42%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Thunderstorms;64;51;A morning shower;62;51;SW;12;74%;57%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;93;77;Sunny and very warm;94;75;NNW;10;32%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;60;54;A little a.m. rain;61;50;W;18;77%;83%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;113;83;Sunny and hot;115;81;NW;13;14%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;94;74;Clouds and sun;92;74;SSW;6;54%;34%;13

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;82;67;More clouds than sun;84;66;WNW;9;63%;44%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;SW;7;68%;58%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;77;70;A morning t-storm;78;71;NE;9;73%;76%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;68;Rain and drizzle;81;66;N;5;77%;65%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, warm;92;64;A shower or t-storm;91;64;SE;5;49%;82%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;74;56;Partly sunny;74;61;ENE;8;58%;44%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;68;48;Mostly cloudy;68;48;SE;6;67%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;86;57;Nice with sunshine;87;61;NNE;7;30%;1%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;81;60;Strong thunderstorms;78;62;NE;7;81%;91%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;69;47;Sunshine and nice;72;54;NE;5;66%;24%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Hot with sunshine;91;68;Sunny and very warm;90;66;ENE;9;37%;3%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Severe thunderstorms;91;64;Showers and t-storms;86;64;E;6;57%;87%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;More clouds than sun;56;47;Mostly sunny;61;46;SE;9;73%;3%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and some clouds;88;63;Clouds and sun, nice;87;64;NW;6;30%;14%;6

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;79;72;Inc. clouds;82;73;ENE;11;69%;85%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;N;10;41%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;67;50;A shower or two;60;50;WNW;10;71%;67%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;84;67;Partial sunshine;84;66;ESE;4;58%;10%;13

Chennai, India;Cloudy;91;81;High clouds;95;81;S;6;66%;64%;7

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;83;74;Clouds and sun;87;75;SSW;9;70%;66%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;85;78;A morning shower;86;77;SW;8;76%;78%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;64;56;Some sun, a shower;69;55;ESE;5;78%;42%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Some sun, pleasant;87;78;Mostly cloudy;86;78;NW;15;81%;44%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;95;77;Mostly sunny;92;76;SE;8;65%;44%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;82;68;Sunshine and nice;87;68;SSE;9;69%;7%;11

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;86;78;Showers and t-storms;90;79;ESE;5;82%;83%;2

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;82;57;A p.m. t-storm;82;57;NNE;6;38%;63%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;Morning showers;88;79;SSE;10;83%;91%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny, warm;97;68;Clouds and sun, nice;89;69;S;5;55%;34%;11

Dublin, Ireland;More clouds than sun;70;57;A passing shower;71;48;NW;8;77%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and pleasant;88;57;Sunny and nice;86;57;NNE;6;18%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny, humid;80;73;Sunshine, a shower;80;70;ESE;13;81%;44%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;94;79;A t-storm in spots;88;78;E;6;86%;72%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and beautiful;79;52;Sunny and pleasant;80;54;NE;7;40%;0%;9

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;A t-storm in spots;87;72;E;7;74%;73%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;64;55;Clouds and sun;67;54;WSW;5;85%;56%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. thunderstorm;93;78;A thunderstorm;91;79;S;9;78%;77%;9

Hong Kong, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;S;7;80%;79%;11

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;87;75;A morning shower;87;76;NE;12;61%;74%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;88;72;Some brightening;84;71;W;8;66%;36%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Inc. clouds;95;77;Humid with some sun;93;76;NE;7;65%;63%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;89;74;Mostly sunny;88;73;NE;9;67%;25%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable clouds;90;76;A shower or t-storm;92;77;NE;6;68%;80%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;101;86;Sunny;98;85;S;9;62%;1%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;79;49;Sunny and delightful;78;44;W;10;20%;1%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and not as hot;92;60;Brilliant sunshine;90;59;NNW;5;23%;7%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;88;78;Partly sunny;87;78;WSW;13;66%;5%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;84;69;Heavy thunderstorms;81;68;SSE;5;86%;100%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Clearing and warm;101;82;Mostly sunny, warm;103;81;SSW;12;35%;15%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of sun;81;58;Sunshine and warm;86;57;ESE;6;63%;5%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;89;80;A t-storm in spots;91;79;NE;15;60%;47%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;84;70;Clouds and sun;89;71;WSW;7;58%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;91;80;Heavy thunderstorms;89;80;S;7;81%;88%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;An afternoon shower;92;74;Mostly cloudy;88;73;NW;5;79%;55%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;60;23;Sunny and mild;58;28;ENE;8;13%;2%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;84;75;A shower or t-storm;83;75;SW;8;81%;74%;8

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;64;58;Partly sunny;64;59;S;5;74%;12%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;90;66;Partly sunny, nice;85;66;WNW;6;56%;6%;7

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, nice;75;54;Partly sunny;73;54;ESE;6;54%;6%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;84;66;Partly cloudy;83;65;SSW;6;61%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;69;Partly sunny, nice;78;69;W;7;76%;15%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;Very hot;97;67;NNE;4;36%;6%;7

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sunshine;89;81;Sunshine, pleasant;89;81;W;6;66%;68%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;95;78;A shower in the p.m.;96;79;NNE;5;58%;64%;12

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;85;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;W;7;79%;86%;8

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;57;41;A couple of showers;54;37;ESE;7;66%;56%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;ENE;5;57%;86%;12

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;89;80;Showers and t-storms;87;77;E;13;71%;87%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;75;53;Periods of sun;76;58;NNE;6;61%;25%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;82;75;Partly sunny, nice;83;75;SSW;11;64%;31%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Variable cloudiness;57;51;Mostly sunny;60;49;SE;11;69%;14%;5

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;79;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;78;70;SW;5;78%;82%;2

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;75;53;Sunshine, pleasant;77;58;E;5;52%;5%;4

Mumbai, India;Brief showers;86;80;Clouds, showers;85;80;WSW;11;80%;90%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;72;54;A morning shower;73;54;E;7;66%;66%;11

New York, United States;Decreasing clouds;78;70;Mostly cloudy, humid;81;73;S;7;71%;34%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;97;71;Sunny and hot;99;72;WNW;6;44%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;49;46;Cloudy with a shower;59;41;NE;9;93%;91%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers and t-storms;82;72;Showers and t-storms;83;72;SSW;5;76%;84%;4

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;69;49;Partly sunny;67;51;SSE;6;59%;0%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;80;68;Showers and t-storms;81;67;SSW;10;84%;85%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;85;79;A shower in the p.m.;85;79;ESE;18;74%;80%;10

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;77;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;NW;5;80%;77%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;A t-storm or two;90;75;E;6;78%;67%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, nice;73;48;Sunny and nice;75;53;NNE;5;46%;1%;5

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny;66;45;Sunny;67;45;SE;8;55%;1%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;94;76;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;SW;6;70%;74%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;82;75;A t-storm around;87;75;SSE;14;86%;73%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;91;73;A t-storm in spots;95;75;NE;5;51%;49%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain and drizzle;62;58;Showers and t-storms;72;60;NNE;7;74%;82%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;85;62;Not as warm;81;66;ESE;6;61%;27%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;74;51;A shower in places;75;54;SSE;11;45%;55%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;88;70;Partly sunny;82;67;W;8;71%;11%;8

Recife, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;81;73;A couple of showers;82;74;SE;11;70%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;48;44;A little a.m. rain;49;42;NE;7;83%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;A passing shower;73;56;Partly sunny, nice;71;56;NE;3;75%;9%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and very warm;87;68;Sunny and very warm;88;71;N;5;54%;0%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;111;80;Sunny and hot;111;80;ENE;11;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;80;63;Showers and t-storms;79;60;WNW;7;70%;83%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;71;58;Partly sunny;70;57;NW;6;80%;36%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;68;56;Partly cloudy;69;57;WSW;8;69%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;64;A p.m. t-storm;79;65;ENE;6;73%;69%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable clouds;86;76;A shower in places;85;77;SE;11;73%;65%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;A p.m. t-storm;76;65;N;5;94%;83%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;84;63;Partly sunny;83;65;ENE;7;28%;26%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;64;42;Sunny and nice;71;46;ENE;4;45%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;A t-storm in spots;86;74;NNE;7;76%;77%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;100;60;Partly sunny and hot;95;61;N;5;45%;4%;7

Seattle, United States;Some sun returning;69;53;Clouds and sunshine;71;56;NE;5;62%;11%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;86;64;Mostly cloudy;84;70;SE;6;55%;64%;4

Shanghai, China;Afternoon rain;90;81;Rain and drizzle;90;81;SSW;5;74%;69%;7

Singapore, Singapore;A bit of p.m. rain;89;80;A morning t-storm;87;81;SSE;5;75%;69%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;86;57;Sunny;85;58;SSE;7;47%;5%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;86;78;A shower in places;86;78;E;11;70%;82%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;68;50;Nice with some sun;71;51;SSW;4;65%;6%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, breezy;70;52;Cooler;60;52;SSE;14;56%;83%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Variable cloudiness;94;77;A t-storm in spots;94;78;W;6;64%;61%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;69;55;A shower in places;69;55;ENE;5;83%;65%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and nice;86;56;Sunny and pleasant;82;51;NNW;8;32%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;86;58;A morning shower;82;60;ENE;8;34%;63%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, not as hot;95;71;Sunshine, not as hot;88;67;SSE;6;26%;6%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;89;77;Mostly sunny;89;77;WNW;8;57%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, warm;91;70;Mostly sunny;96;66;E;4;41%;26%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Showers and t-storms;87;72;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;74;S;7;83%;82%;2

Toronto, Canada;Humid and warmer;79;69;Showers and t-storms;80;73;SW;9;86%;82%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;89;74;Sunny and nice;91;77;ESE;7;45%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;90;71;Sunshine, pleasant;86;69;NE;7;58%;10%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;64;50;Cooler;59;40;NNW;9;61%;43%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds breaking;67;52;Mostly sunny;68;52;WNW;4;59%;65%;5

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;73;60;Strong thunderstorms;73;63;NW;5;85%;92%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;92;75;A t-storm around;87;74;SSE;5;69%;72%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;74;54;Clouds and sun, nice;73;56;NNE;5;70%;39%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;75;58;Partly sunny;79;59;ENE;8;61%;14%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;58;50;Rain and drizzle;59;49;NW;18;82%;75%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;85;76;Showers around;86;77;SW;6;82%;78%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;86;59;Nice with sunshine;87;59;NE;4;33%;6%;7

