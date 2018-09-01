NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, chef and actor David Burtka, have brought back a festival of glam called Wigstock — a six-hour, 50-act drag-queen spectacle being staged Saturday on a New York City pier.

It's the revival of an annual end-of-summer bash for New York's drag scene that got its start in 1984.

Wigstock was held for years on a pier on Manhattan's West Side until consecutive years of rain dampened ticket revenue and bankrupted the event in 2001.

A smaller version of the festival was held sporadically in a park and on New York Harbor cruises but, short of money, the shows stopped.

Thousands of spectators are expected at Saturday's show, which will feature drag stars including Bianca Del Rio and Lady Bunny.