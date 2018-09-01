  1. Home
Asian Games: Taiwan bags gold in contract bridge

By  Central News Agency
2018/09/01 19:40
Taiwan wins gold at bridge. (photo from Pixabay)

Taiwan's Yang Hsin-lung and Lu Yi-zu won gold in the mixed pair contract bridge event at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia Saturday.

The victory marked the first ever bridge gold medal for Taiwan at the Asian multi-sport competitions.

In the final 2-round 5 results, Yang and Lu finished with a score of 363 points, beating their Taiwanese counterparts Fang Kang-wei and Tsai Po-ya, who earned silver with 357 points.

Also a silver win, Taiwan's Wu Yu-fang and Tsai Wen-chuan ended with 385.80 points in the women's pair events, finishing behind only Ran Jingrong and Wu Shaohong of China, who took gold with 408.70 points.

Taiwan won a bronze in the contract bridge supermixed team competitions on Aug. 27. (By Lung Po-an and Ko Lin)
Asian Games
Asian Games 2018
Jakarta Palembang 2018
bridge

