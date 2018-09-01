  1. Home
Taoyuan airport-Taipei connection ranked fourth-fastest in Asia

By  Central News Agency
2018/09/01 19:10
Taoyuan's Airport MRT.

Taoyuan's Airport MRT. (By Taiwan News)

Taiwan has been ranked fourth-fastest in Asia in terms of traffic connection between a country's major airport and commercial district, according to Klook, a Hong Kong-based travel booking platform.

It takes 1.2 minutes per kilometer from the mass rapid transit (MRT) Taipei City Hall Station to the Taipei Main Station for transit via the airport MRT line to the check-in counters at the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport's Terminal 1, Klook said Friday.

Malaysia tops the list with 0.53 minutes per kilometer from downtown to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, followed by South Korea, where it takes 0.9 minutes per kilometer to Incheon Airport.

Hong Kong is ranked third, with an Airport Express train taking 1.18 minutes per kilometer to travel to the Hong Kong International Airport, Klook said.

In terms of travel time between airports and downtown areas in Asia, Cambodia is ranked No. 1 as it takes only 26 minutes to the Siem Reap International Airport.

Most time-consuming is from Tokyo to Narita International Airport, taking 100 minutes to travel 75 kilometers, Klook said. (By Chen Wei-ting and Lee Hsin-Yin)
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
Klook
MRT

