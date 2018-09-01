  1. Home
  2. World

US ambassador: Victims in Amsterdam stabbing are Americans

By  Associated Press
2018/09/01 18:45
Dutch police officers point their guns at a wounded 19-year-old man who was shot by police after stabbing two people in the central railway station in

Dutch police officers point their guns at a wounded 19-year-old man who was shot by police after stabbing two people in the central railway station in

Dutch police officers point their guns at a wounded 19-year-old man who was shot by police after stabbing two people in the central railway station in

Dutch police officers point their guns at a wounded 19-year-old man who was shot by police after stabbing two people in the central railway station in

Dutch police officers near the scene of a stabbing attack near the central daily station in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Friday Aug. 31, 2018. Police t

Dutch police officers near the scene of a stabbing attack near the central daily station in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Friday Aug. 31, 2018. Police t

Dutch police officers near the scene of a stabbing attack near the central daily station in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Friday Aug. 31, 2018. Police t

Dutch police officers near the scene of a stabbing attack near the central daily station in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Friday Aug. 31, 2018. Police t

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands says that two people stabbed in an attack at the Dutch capital's main railway station on Friday are both American citizens.

Police shot and wounded a 19-year-old Afghani man immediately after the attack and are questioning him as a suspect.

Ambassador Pete Hoekstra issued a written statement Saturday saying embassy officials had been in touch with the victims or their families. Police say they have serious but not life threatening injuries.

Hoekstra says, "We wish them a speedy recovery and are working closely with the City of Amsterdam to provide assistance to them and their families."

Police say they are still trying to establish a motive for the attack and say it was possibly motivated by extremism.