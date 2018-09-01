  1. Home
Asian Games: Taiwan takes 3 bronze medals in baseball, soft tennis

By  Central News Agency
2018/09/01 18:40
Taiwan's baseball team crushed China at the Asian Games.

Taiwan's baseball team crushed China at the Asian Games. (By Central News Agency)

Taiwan snagged three bronze medals in the baseball and soft tennis events at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games Saturday.
In the men's baseball bronze medal match, Taiwan pummeled China 10-0 in an eight-inning game.

Taiwanese starting pitcher Wang Tsung-hao pitched an impressive game, allowing only one hit in six innings before he was relieved by the team coach.

Both relief pitchers Wang Yu-pu and Chen Po-hao, who entered the game after the seventh inning, later closed the game with no runs allowed.

Since baseball was introduced to the Asian Games in 1994, Taiwan has won one gold medal, three silvers and three bronzes. The last time the team won gold in baseball at the event was in 2006.

In the soft tennis events, also played Saturday, Taiwan took bronze medals in the men's and women's team competitions, losing both matches to Japan in the semifinals. (By Sie Jing-wun and Ko Lin)
