Taiwan defeated Qatar 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 25-16 in men's volleyball Saturday to clinch a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, 20 years after its last win of a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Bangkok.

"Taiwan has waited for 20 years (for a medal) and I have waited for this moment for a very long time," said Huang Chien-feng, who has played volleyball in three Asian Games.

Huang thanked his coach, saying that great teamwork was the key to the team's win.

Chen Yu-an, the team's coach and a former player, said "it felt great after being on the journey for 20 years."

Chen said he felt that the team has good potential for gold, and urged Taiwanese businesses to support volleyball and make it a commercial sport.

More volleyball clubs should encourage the sport and keep the momentum growing instead of losing interest after the games are over, he said. (By Jay Chou and Lee Hsin-Yin)