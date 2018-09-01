  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Asian Games: Taiwan wins bronze in volleyball after 20-year hiatus

By  Central News Agency
2018/09/01 17:10
Taiwan's men's volleyball team wins a long-awaited bronze.

Taiwan's men's volleyball team wins a long-awaited bronze. (By Central News Agency)

Taiwan defeated Qatar 25-22, 25-23, 17-25, 25-16 in men's volleyball Saturday to clinch a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, 20 years after its last win of a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Bangkok.

"Taiwan has waited for 20 years (for a medal) and I have waited for this moment for a very long time," said Huang Chien-feng, who has played volleyball in three Asian Games.

Huang thanked his coach, saying that great teamwork was the key to the team's win.

Chen Yu-an, the team's coach and a former player, said "it felt great after being on the journey for 20 years."

Chen said he felt that the team has good potential for gold, and urged Taiwanese businesses to support volleyball and make it a commercial sport.

More volleyball clubs should encourage the sport and keep the momentum growing instead of losing interest after the games are over, he said. (By Jay Chou and Lee Hsin-Yin)
Asian Games
Asian Games 2018
Jakarta Palembang 2018
volleyball

RELATED ARTICLES

Asian Games: Taiwan wins gold, bronze in women's roller skating
Asian Games: Taiwan wins gold, bronze in women's roller skating
2018/08/31 18:10
Asian Games: Taiwan wins gold in men's 20-kilometer roller skating
Asian Games: Taiwan wins gold in men's 20-kilometer roller skating
2018/08/31 17:10
Japanese broadcaster causes stir, lists Taiwanese athlete as representing ‘China’ at Asian Games
Japanese broadcaster causes stir, lists Taiwanese athlete as representing ‘China’ at Asian Games
2018/08/30 14:21
Asian Games- Taiwanese sprinter Yang Chun-han clinches silver for Asian Games Men's 200m
Asian Games- Taiwanese sprinter Yang Chun-han clinches silver for Asian Games Men's 200m
2018/08/30 00:45
Taiwan's Tzu-ying takes gold, shrugs off loaded question by Chinese reporter
Taiwan's Tzu-ying takes gold, shrugs off loaded question by Chinese reporter
2018/08/29 10:48