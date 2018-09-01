TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A new trend of micro-flat has emerged among Taiwan's private developers in recent years as the increase in property prices perennially outpaces wage growth, and it's the most affordable option for the country's middle class, said the experts.

Amid the housing affordability crisis in Taiwan, the middle class bears the blunt as home prices outpace income and CPI growth. Those seeking to have their own properties in Taipei would feel the pinch as they manage to repay home mortgages while paying all types of bills and tuition which rise faster than their payroll.

What makes the crisis even worse is the bad property deal in which home buyers have to pay for the public area in the building at the same cost as their actual living space. As shown in several media reports, the ratio of public area in each property deal in Taipei City, for example, rose by three percentage points to 34.5 percent in average in three years, meaning the actual floor space inside their home could be smaller in a property deal as a larger share of their money will be paid to cover the cost of the public area in the building.

(Layout of a new micro-flat in New Taipei City)

Official statistics department data cited by Apple Daily show that the average monthly wage in 2017 was NT$49,989 (US$1,628), which increased by only 5.7 percent from four years ago (2013) and 18 percent from 2003, while house prices doubled over the 14-year period.

A trend of micro-flats with two small bedrooms at 20 pings (700 sq. feet) or smaller has emerged among Taipei and New Taipei City private developers to tap into the demand from the middle class looking for affordable apartments.

While the private developers have delved into micro-flats to boost new home sales, the sales did not look good in the first half of 2018. A survey issued by Cathay Real Estate found that there were 2,187, 7,933, and 7,885 new homes or pre-sold homes put on the market in the first six months this year in Taipei, New Taipei, and Taoyuan/Hsinchu, respectively, of which 12-14 percent were sold on average.

My Housing Market Research Manager Ho Shih-chan (何世昌) said the private developers have mostly remained optimistic towards Taiwan's property market, so the chance to see huge discounts is low, but it is possible in 2019 if the turnover remains under 50 percent, pressuring developers into liquidating.

Read More: Oversupply could derail Taiwan housing market: expert