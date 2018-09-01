TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A picture taken by a staff member at Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau is in the running to be featured in the World Meteorological Organization’s (WMO) calendar for 2019, reports said Saturday.

The photo, taken by Fu Ie-feng (傅譯鋒), shows threatening dark clouds and the effects of lightning during a thunderstorm over the islet of Pengjia (彭佳嶼), where the photographer is posted for the Central Weather Bureau, the Liberty Times reported.

Pengjia, 56 kilometers north of Keelung, is technically an uninhabited island run by the military and off limits to civilians.

Fu’s picture was one of almost 1,000 photos submitted to the WMO’s request for 13 images for its next calendar, according to the Liberty Times. The organization picked 75 of the pictures about “The Sun, the Earth and the Weather” to enter the second phase of the selection process, which allows members of the public to vote for their favorite on Facebook during two weeks.

“A WMO jury will make the final selection, based on your votes and on artistic flair, imagination and reflecting geographical balance,” the WMO said on

The Central Weather Bureau has been asking fans to participate in the vote and to allow an image of Taiwan to reach the world and spread the island’s beauty through the WMO calendar.