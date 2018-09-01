  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/09/01 13:34
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 116 451 109 154 .341
JMartinez Bos 128 492 100 164 .333
Altuve Hou 114 448 69 146 .326
Segura Sea 122 501 81 159 .317
Merrifield KC 130 510 67 158 .310
Trout LAA 116 395 88 122 .309
MSmith TB 116 374 50 115 .307
Brantley Cle 121 485 75 147 .303
Andujar NYY 124 478 70 143 .299
Simmons LAA 122 462 58 138 .299
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 39; JMartinez, Boston, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; NCruz, Seattle, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 29.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 114; KDavis, Oakland, 104; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 92; Bregman, Houston, 86; Bogaerts, Boston, 86; Lowrie, Oakland, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 84; Stanton, New York, 84; NCruz, Seattle, 82.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 17-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 17-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-9; Sale, Boston, 12-4; 2 tied at 12-5.