American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/01 13:21
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 93 43 .684
New York 85 50 .630
Tampa Bay 71 63 .530 21
Toronto 61 73 .455 31
Baltimore 40 95 .296 52½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 77 57 .575
Minnesota 63 71 .470 14
Chicago 54 81 .400 23½
Detroit 54 81 .400 23½
Kansas City 43 91 .321 34
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 82 53 .607
Oakland 81 55 .596
Seattle 75 60 .556 7
Los Angeles 66 69 .489 16
Texas 58 77 .430 24

___

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3

Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 2

Seattle 7, Oakland 1

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 0

Toronto 6, Miami 5

Minnesota 10, Texas 7

Chicago White Sox 6, Boston 1

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 0

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2

Oakland 7, Seattle 5

Saturday's Games

Detroit (Norris 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-5), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Rodriguez 11-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Pena 1-4) at Houston (James 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 16-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 7-10) at Miami (Chen 5-9), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 7-13) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 11-9) at Texas (Gallardo 7-3), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 10-5) at Oakland (Mengden 6-6), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:05 p.m.