Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 2 0 Cleveland 000 000 12x—3 4 0

Glasnow, Stanek (8) and Sucre, A.Moore; Kluber, C.Allen (8), Hand (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 17-7. L_Glasnow 1-4. Sv_Hand (31). HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion (29).

___

Detroit 000 120 110—5 12 1 New York 000 004 03x—7 7 0

Zimmermann, Coleman (7), Jimenez (8), A.Wilson (8) and McCann; Severino, Holder (7), Britton (7), Robertson (9) and Romine. W_Britton 2-0. L_Jimenez 4-4. Sv_Robertson (5). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (15). New York, Gardner (12), Hicks (23), Andujar (23).

___

Baltimore 100 001 000—2 4 0 Kansas City 100 113 03x—9 14 1

Cashner, Y.Ramirez (6), Scott (7), Meisinger (8) and Joseph; Keller, McCarthy (9) and Gallagher. W_Keller 7-5. L_Cashner 4-13. HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (3). Kansas City, Gallagher (1), O'Hearn (7), Dozier (8).

___

Los Angeles 000 003 000—3 6 1 Houston 000 000 000—0 6 1

Barria, J.Anderson (7), Buttrey (8), Parker (9) and Briceno; Valdez, McHugh (6), Pressly (8), Rondon (9) and Maldonado, Stassi. W_Barria 9-8. L_Valdez 2-1. Sv_Parker (13). HRs_Los Angeles, Simmons (9).

___

Minnesota 000 080 200—10 12 3 Texas 002 400 001— 7 7 2

Gonsalves, Magill (4), Moya (6), May (7), Rogers (8), Hildenberger (9) and Garver; Hutchison, M.Moore (5), Claudio (6), Perez (8) and Chirinos. W_Magill 3-2. L_M.Moore 3-7. HRs_Minnesota, Cave (8), Austin (7). Texas, Mazara (17).

___

INTERLEAGUE Toronto 000 001 005—6 8 0 Miami 000 320 000—5 12 0

Aa.Sanchez, D.Barnes (5), Smith (6), Mayza (7), Biagini (8), Giles (9) and Jansen; Straily, Barraclough (9), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Biagini 3-7. L_Steckenrider 4-4. Sv_Giles (19). HRs_Toronto, Smoak (22).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee 211 000 000—4 6 1 Washington 100 000 000—1 9 0

Chacin, Jennings (7), J.Barnes (8), Jeffress (9) and Kratz; Roark, Glover (7), Cordero (8), Grace (9) and Wieters, Kieboom. W_Chacin 14-5. L_Roark 8-14. Sv_Jeffress (8). HRs_Milwaukee, Kratz (5), Aguilar (31), Shaw (27).

___

Chicago 000 010 000 0—1 9 0 Philadelphia 000 001 000 1—2 5 1

(10 innings)

Quintana, J.Wilson (7), De La Rosa (8), Cishek (9) and Contreras; Pivetta, Arano (6), Morgan (7), Dominguez (8), Neris (9), Neshek (10) and Ramos. W_Neshek 2-1. L_Cishek 4-2. HRs_Chicago, Baez (29). Philadelphia, Cabrera (3).

___

Pittsburgh 010 001 010—3 7 0 Atlanta 000 001 100—2 7 2

Taillon, Kela (8), Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz, Cervelli; An.Sanchez, S.Freeman (6), Jackson (7), Brach (8), Biddle (8) and Suzuki. W_Taillon 11-9. L_Brach 2-4. Sv_Vazquez (29). HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (22), Camargo (15).

___

Cincinnati 200 000 030— 5 14 1 St. Louis 043 000 05x—12 14 0

Bailey, Wisler (6), Stephens (8), Dixon (8) and Barnhart; Gomber, Cecil (8), J.Hicks (8), Leone (9) and Molina, Pena. W_Gomber 5-0. L_Bailey 1-13. HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler (13). St. Louis, Wisdom (2), Carpenter (35), DeJong (15).