Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|12x—3
|4
|0
Glasnow, Stanek (8) and Sucre, A.Moore; Kluber, C.Allen (8), Hand (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 17-7. L_Glasnow 1-4. Sv_Hand (31). HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion (29).
___
|Detroit
|000
|120
|110—5
|12
|1
|New York
|000
|004
|03x—7
|7
|0
Zimmermann, Coleman (7), Jimenez (8), A.Wilson (8) and McCann; Severino, Holder (7), Britton (7), Robertson (9) and Romine. W_Britton 2-0. L_Jimenez 4-4. Sv_Robertson (5). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (15). New York, Gardner (12), Hicks (23), Andujar (23).
___
|Baltimore
|100
|001
|000—2
|4
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|113
|03x—9
|14
|1
Cashner, Y.Ramirez (6), Scott (7), Meisinger (8) and Joseph; Keller, McCarthy (9) and Gallagher. W_Keller 7-5. L_Cashner 4-13. HRs_Baltimore, Mullins (3). Kansas City, Gallagher (1), O'Hearn (7), Dozier (8).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|003
|000—3
|6
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
Barria, J.Anderson (7), Buttrey (8), Parker (9) and Briceno; Valdez, McHugh (6), Pressly (8), Rondon (9) and Maldonado, Stassi. W_Barria 9-8. L_Valdez 2-1. Sv_Parker (13). HRs_Los Angeles, Simmons (9).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|080
|200—10
|12
|3
|Texas
|002
|400
|001—
|7
|7
|2
Gonsalves, Magill (4), Moya (6), May (7), Rogers (8), Hildenberger (9) and Garver; Hutchison, M.Moore (5), Claudio (6), Perez (8) and Chirinos. W_Magill 3-2. L_M.Moore 3-7. HRs_Minnesota, Cave (8), Austin (7). Texas, Mazara (17).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|001
|005—6
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|320
|000—5
|12
|0
Aa.Sanchez, D.Barnes (5), Smith (6), Mayza (7), Biagini (8), Giles (9) and Jansen; Straily, Barraclough (9), Steckenrider (9) and Realmuto. W_Biagini 3-7. L_Steckenrider 4-4. Sv_Giles (19). HRs_Toronto, Smoak (22).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|211
|000
|000—4
|6
|1
|Washington
|100
|000
|000—1
|9
|0
Chacin, Jennings (7), J.Barnes (8), Jeffress (9) and Kratz; Roark, Glover (7), Cordero (8), Grace (9) and Wieters, Kieboom. W_Chacin 14-5. L_Roark 8-14. Sv_Jeffress (8). HRs_Milwaukee, Kratz (5), Aguilar (31), Shaw (27).
___
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000
|0—1
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|000
|1—2
|5
|1
Quintana, J.Wilson (7), De La Rosa (8), Cishek (9) and Contreras; Pivetta, Arano (6), Morgan (7), Dominguez (8), Neris (9), Neshek (10) and Ramos. W_Neshek 2-1. L_Cishek 4-2. HRs_Chicago, Baez (29). Philadelphia, Cabrera (3).
___
|Pittsburgh
|010
|001
|010—3
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|100—2
|7
|2
Taillon, Kela (8), Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz, Cervelli; An.Sanchez, S.Freeman (6), Jackson (7), Brach (8), Biddle (8) and Suzuki. W_Taillon 11-9. L_Brach 2-4. Sv_Vazquez (29). HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (22), Camargo (15).
___
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|030—
|5
|14
|1
|St. Louis
|043
|000
|05x—12
|14
|0
Bailey, Wisler (6), Stephens (8), Dixon (8) and Barnhart; Gomber, Cecil (8), J.Hicks (8), Leone (9) and Molina, Pena. W_Gomber 5-0. L_Bailey 1-13. HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler (13). St. Louis, Wisdom (2), Carpenter (35), DeJong (15).