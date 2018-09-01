  1. Home
At Franklin's funeral, a call for respect for black America

By ERRIN HAINES WHACK , AP National Writer,Associated Press
2018/09/01 12:01
Louis Farrakhan, from left, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson and former President Bill Clinton attend the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at G

Pallbearers carry the casket out of Greater Grace Temple at the end of the funeral for Aretha Franklin, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin di

Michael Eric Dyson speaks during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Aug

A pink Cadillac shows respect for Aretha Franklin outside the Greater Grace Temple funeral service for legendary singer Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Fr

DETROIT (AP) — Aretha Franklin's funeral may be over, but many of the speakers at her service Friday are calling on others to honor her legacy by demanding respect for black America.

Amid the gospel, personal reflections and grief on Friday were calls to register and turnout to vote in November and condemnation of President Donald Trump, who, upon her death, referred to Franklin as "someone who worked for me" — a comment that rankled many African-Americans.

In pointing out the long lines to pay tribute to Franklin this week, the Rev. Jesse Jackson lamented that the lines to vote often aren't nearly as long.

A pair of speakers, Rev. Al Sharpton and Georgetown University sociologist Michael Eric Dyson used their speeches to directly attack Trump.