DeJong, Carpenter homer as Cardinals beat Reds 12-5

By JASON L. YOUNG , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/01 11:49
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter, center, celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of a ba

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Austin Gomber (68) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in St. Louis.

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48), left, celebrates scoring as Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart looks on during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in St. Louis.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Homer Bailey (34) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in St. Louis.

Cincinnati Reds' Scott Schebler hits a two-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong hit a three-run homer and a two-run single for a career-high five RBIs, helping Austin Gomber and the St. Louis Cardinals pound the Cincinnati Reds 12-5 on Friday night.

Matt Carpenter hit his NL-best 35th homer as St. Louis pulled within 3 1/2 games of NL Central-leading Chicago. Gomber pitched seven effective innings and also contributed a two-run double.

The surging Cardinals have won eight of 10 to improve to 28-13 since the All-Star break. They also lead the NL wild-card standings.

Scooter Gennett and Scott Schebler had three hits apiece for last-place Cincinnati, which has dropped three straight and eight of nine. Homer Bailey (1-13) was charged with seven runs, three earned, and nine hits in five innings.