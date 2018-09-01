|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|115
|448
|109
|153
|.342
|JMartinez Bos
|127
|488
|100
|164
|.336
|Altuve Hou
|114
|448
|69
|146
|.326
|Segura Sea
|122
|501
|81
|159
|.317
|Merrifield KC
|130
|510
|67
|158
|.310
|Trout LAA
|116
|395
|88
|122
|.309
|MSmith TB
|116
|374
|50
|115
|.307
|Brantley Cle
|121
|485
|75
|147
|.303
|Andujar NYY
|124
|478
|70
|143
|.299
|Simmons LAA
|122
|462
|58
|138
|.299
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 39; JMartinez, Boston, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; Stanton, New York, 33; NCruz, Seattle, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 29.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 114; KDavis, Oakland, 103; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 92; Bregman, Houston, 86; Bogaerts, Boston, 86; Lowrie, Oakland, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 84; Stanton, New York, 84; NCruz, Seattle, 81.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 17-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 17-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-9; Sale, Boston, 12-4; 2 tied at 12-5.