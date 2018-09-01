WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh isn't the only one engaging in practice sessions ahead of next week's grueling confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senators from both parties also are prepping for the four-day marathon — including Wednesday's multi-hour question-and-answer exchange — in which Kavanaugh's views on the biggest legal issues of the day are expected to be mined for the conservative judge's approach to the law.

Abortion, executive power, campaign finance reform, regulatory oversight and gun violence are among the many topics senators in particular are preparing to probe.