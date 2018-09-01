WASHINGTON (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers got a proven left-handed starter for their stretch run, acquiring Gio Gonzalez from the Washington Nationals on Friday night for two minor leaguers and international slot money.

The deal was announced after the Brewers beat Washington 4-1.

In Gonzalez, Milwaukee gets a durable 32-year-old starter with postseason experience. Gonzalez, who will be a free agent after the season, has a career record of 124-97 with a 3.71 ERA in 308 games (302 starts) with Oakland and Washington. This year, he's 7-11 with a 4.57 ERA in 27 starts.

The deal was finalized during the game at Nationals Park and at the end of a busy day for the Brewers, who hold the second NL wild-card spot and trail the Central-leading Chicago Cubs by four games. Milwaukee got left-hander Xavier Cedeno from the Chicago White Sox earlier in the day to give the team more options out of the bullpen.

Gonzalez has been a mainstay of Washington's rotation through its run of regular-season success, including NL East titles in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

In seven seasons with the Nationals, Gonzalez went 86-65 with a 3.62 ERA in 213 starts, and the south Florida native was a longtime fan favorite for his affable demeanor.

Acquired in a trade with the Athletics after the 2011 season, Gonzalez's first year with Washington was his best. He went 21-8, leading the NL in wins, with a 2.89 ERA and 207 strikeouts in 32 starts, and was named to his second consecutive All-Star Game.

He did not top 11 wins in any of the four seasons that followed, and his ERA crept upward every year, until he bounced back in 2017 by going 15-9 with a 2.96 ERA. Gonzalez has been durable, making at least 31 starts in all but one of his past eight full seasons.

In four postseason series with Washington — none of which the Nationals won — Gonzalez did not earn a decision in six starts, pitching to a 4.78 ERA.

The Nationals got minor league infielders Gilbert Lara and KJ Harrison from Milwaukee along with $250,000 in international slot money.

