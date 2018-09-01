TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) arrived in Washington D.C. on Friday, Aug. 31, to attend a memorial service for the late US Senator John McCain on behalf of the government.

A formal ceremony was held at the US Capitol honoring McCain, who died at the age of 81 after brain cancer battle, and was attended by current and former members of Congress. Former US Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush attended the service and delivered eulogies.

Vice President Mike Pence spoke on behalf of the Trump administration at the ceremony honoring McCain, who did not want President Donald Trump to attend his funeral in his final message.

On Aug. 26, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs described McCain as a "leader in defending freedom and democracy" and loyal in his support for Taiwan.

Su arrived in Washington on late Friday morning, so he was unable to attend the morning service. Su joined a public viewing in the afternoon instead, to pay his respect.

Su was accompanied by Representative to the US Stanley Kao (高碩泰) in the event.

Chu Wen-shang (朱文祥), head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Los Angeles, joined nearly 500 dignitaries to attend another memorial service for McCain held on Thursday, according to a CNA report.

Su is scheduled to return to Taiwan on Sept. 3.

McCain is lying in state in the Rotunda of the United States Capitol, the 31st person to receive that honor, according to the media.