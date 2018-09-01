|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|93
|42
|.689
|—
|New York
|85
|50
|.630
|8
|Tampa Bay
|71
|63
|.530
|21½
|Toronto
|61
|73
|.455
|31½
|Baltimore
|40
|94
|.299
|52½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|77
|57
|.575
|—
|Minnesota
|62
|71
|.466
|14½
|Detroit
|54
|81
|.400
|23½
|Chicago
|53
|81
|.396
|24
|Kansas City
|42
|91
|.316
|34½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|52
|.612
|—
|Oakland
|80
|55
|.593
|2½
|Seattle
|75
|59
|.560
|7
|Los Angeles
|65
|69
|.485
|17
|Texas
|58
|76
|.433
|24
___
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3
Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Angels 5, Houston 2
Seattle 7, Oakland 1
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Detroit 5
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 0
Toronto 6, Miami 5
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Detroit (Norris 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-5), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 11-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 1-4) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 16-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 7-10) at Miami (Chen 5-9), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 7-13) at Kansas City (Fillmyer 2-1), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 11-9) at Texas (Gallardo 7-3), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 10-5) at Oakland (Mengden 6-6), 9:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:05 p.m.