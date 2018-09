BC-TEN--US Open Results

NEW YORK (AP) — Results Friday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Third Round

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Karen Khachanov (27), Russia, 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3).

Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4).

Dominic Thiem (9), Austria, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Kevin Anderson (5), South Africa, def. Denis Shapovalov (28), Canada, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Borna Coric (20), Croatia, def. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.

John Isner (11), United States, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 7-6 (8), 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5.

Women's Singles

Third Round

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Serena Williams (17), United States, def. Venus Williams (16), United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Ashleigh Barty (18), Australia, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Sloane Stephens (3), United States, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 6-3, 6-4.

Elise Mertens (15), Belgium, def. Barbora Strycova (23), Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Anastasija Sevastova (19), Latvia, def. Ekaterina Makarova, Russia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina (7), Ukraine, def. Qiang Wang, China, 6-4, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Second Round

Jurgen Melzer, Austria and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-3.

Austin Krajicek, United States and Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Julio Peralta, Chile and Horacio Zeballos (13), Argentina, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Robin Haase, Netherlands and Matwe Middelkoop (14), Netherlands, def. Philipp Petzschner, Germany and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Ryan Harrison, United States and Christian Harrison, United States, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain and Marc Lopez (10), Spain, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Malek Jaziri, Tunisia and Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Horia Tecau, Romania and Jean-Julien Rojer (6), Netherlands, 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-2.

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand and Raven Klaasen (8), South Africa, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy and Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Marcel Granollers, Spain and Ivan Dodig (11), Croatia, def. Robert Galloway, United States and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Rohan Bopanna (15), India, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia and Jackson Withrow, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States and Lucie Safarova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-3.

Laura Siegemund, Germany and Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania and Irina-Camelia Begu (15), Romania, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Su-Wei Hsieh, Taiwan and Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, def. Nina Stojanovic, Serbia and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia and Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Johanna Larsson, Sweden and Kiki Bertens (9), Netherlands, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Irina Khromacheva, Russia and Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, def. Asia Muhammad, United States and Jennifer Brady, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Christina McHale, United States and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Zhaoxuan Yang, China and Hao-Ching Chan (10), Taiwan, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia and Magda Linette, Poland, def. Lidziya Marozava, Belarus and Lesley Kerkhove, Netherlands, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-1.

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Nicole Gibbs, United States and Sabrina Santamaria, United States, 6-0, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

First Round

Christina McHale, United States and Christian Harrison, United States, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States and Vania King, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 10-5.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia and Latisha Chan (4), Taiwan, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand and Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Michael Mmoh, United States and Amanda Anisimova, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia and Abigail Spears (8), United States, def. James Cerretini, United States and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 5-7, 6-3, 10-6.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, def. Makoto Ninomiya, Japan and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 4-6, 6-2, 10-6.

Bruno Soares, Brazil and Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, def. Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic and Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, 7-5, 4-6, 13-11.

Oliver Marach, Austria and Nicole Melichar (2), United States, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States and Whitney Osuigwe, United States, 7-5, 6-1.