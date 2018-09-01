Taiwan art troupes garnered glowing reviews and made the shortlist for two awards at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, spotlighting the success of this year's Taiwan Season, the Ministry of Culture said Aug. 30.



The MOC-sponsored program—now in its fifth consecutive year—sent four local outfits to the world’s most celebrated arts festival, which wrapped up Aug. 27.



U.K. broadsheet The Guardian called "Bon 4 Bon" by Chang Dance Theater "tender and playful" and gave it four stars. The choreography of childhood memories also made the shortlist of The Fringe’s Asian Arts Award.



Tjimur Dance Theatre's "Varhung—Heart to Heart" was the only Asian production shortlisted in this year’s Total Theatre Awards, an accolade presented by U.K.-based Total Theatre Magazine in recognition of outstanding artistic achievement. London daily Evening Standard graded it four stars and described the show with indigenous dance elements a “rewarding harvest.”



British media outlets Broadway Baby, Fest and The Wee Review gave Our Theatre's “Once Upon a Daydream” four stars for its performance which mixes animation with theater, while The Scotsman newspaper also awarded Shakespearean interpretation “The Delusion of Home” by Sun Son Theatre a four star review.



According to the MOC, strong ticket sales as well as positive media coverage and audience response for this year’s program has helped raise the global profile of Taiwan artists. Several curators and organizers of events including the San Francisco International Arts Festival have approached the troupes for future collaboration, it added.



Launched in 1947, The Fringe this year hosted 56,796 performances of over 3,500 shows taking place in 317 venues from Aug. 3-27, the MOC said. (CPY-E)