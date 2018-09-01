  1. Home
BC-GLF--Dell Championship Scores

By  Associated Press
2018/09/01 08:51
PGA — Dell Championship Scores

NORTON, Massachusetts (AP) — Scores Friday at the Dell Championship, a PGA Tour event at 7,342-yard, par-71 TPC Boston.
First Round
Justin Rose 34-31—65
Russell Knox 35-31—66
Abraham Ancer 32-34—66
Chris Kirk 33-34—67
Beau Hossler 36-31—67
Keegan Bradley 32-35—67
Gary Woodland 34-33—67
Adam Hadwin 32-36—68
Xander Schauffele 36-32—68
Marc Leishman 33-35—68
Dustin Johnson 33-35—68
Webb Simpson 34-34—68
James Hahn 32-36—68
Rafa Cabrera Bello 34-34—68
Brian Harman 35-33—68
C.T. Pan 34-35—69
Byeong Hun An 35-34—69
Jordan Spieth 34-35—69
Kevin Chappell 34-35—69
Tyrrell Hatton 35-34—69
Charles Howell III 34-35—69
Henrik Stenson 36-33—69
Alex Noren 36-33—69
Kevin Kisner 36-33—69
Cameron Smith 34-35—69
Austin Cook 33-36—69
Tony Finau 35-34—69
Brooks Koepka 35-34—69
Paul Casey 34-35—69
Tommy Fleetwood 33-36—69
J.B. Holmes 34-35—69
Peter Uihlein 34-35—69
Si Woo Kim 36-34—70
Bryson DeChambeau 34-36—70
Kevin Na 36-34—70
Danny Lee 35-35—70
Jimmy Walker 35-35—70
Andrew Putnam 34-36—70
Kyle Stanley 35-35—70
Brice Garnett 38-32—70
Branden Grace 35-35—70
Matt Kuchar 38-33—71
Ryan Moore 35-36—71
Pat Perez 35-36—71
Rory McIlroy 35-36—71
Kevin Tway 36-35—71
Jhonattan Vegas 33-38—71
Russell Henley 36-35—71
Louis Oosthuizen 35-36—71
Scott Piercy 36-35—71
Hideki Matsuyama 37-34—71
Adam Scott 35-36—71
Ryan Armour 37-34—71
Aaron Wise 38-33—71
Patrick Reed 37-34—71
Jamie Lovemark 35-36—71
Stewart Cink 35-37—72
Whee Kim 37-35—72
Brian Gay 38-34—72
Emiliano Grillo 35-37—72
Brandt Snedeker 38-34—72
Tiger Woods 35-37—72
Bubba Watson 36-36—72
Michael Kim 35-37—72
Jason Kokrak 38-34—72
Nick Watney 34-38—72
Brendan Steele 35-37—72
Phil Mickelson 36-36—72
Brian Stuard 38-34—72
Daniel Berger 39-34—73
Zach Johnson 37-36—73
Ryan Palmer 38-35—73
Chez Reavie 38-35—73
Justin Thomas 39-34—73
Jon Rahm 34-39—73
Charley Hoffman 36-37—73
Ian Poulter 36-37—73
Andrew Landry 35-38—73
Patrick Cantlay 37-36—73
Keith Mitchell 36-37—73
Scott Stallings 36-37—73
Tom Hoge 35-38—73
Bronson Burgoon 34-40—74
Ted Potter, Jr. 37-37—74
Patton Kizzire 37-37—74
Troy Merritt 40-34—74
Anirban Lahiri 37-37—74
J.J. Spaun 38-36—74
Jason Day 39-37—76
Satoshi Kodaira 37-39—76
Luke List 37-39—76
Kelly Kraft 39-37—76
Joel Dahmen 42-35—77
Ollie Schniederjans 40-37—77
Kevin Streelman 42-36—78
Chesson Hadley 37-42—79
Jason Dufner 40-40—80