BC-GLF--Dell Championship Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|NORTON, Massachusetts (AP) — Scores Friday at the Dell Championship, a PGA Tour event at 7,342-yard, par-71 TPC Boston.
|First Round
|Justin Rose
|34-31—65
|Russell Knox
|35-31—66
|Abraham Ancer
|32-34—66
|Chris Kirk
|33-34—67
|Beau Hossler
|36-31—67
|Keegan Bradley
|32-35—67
|Gary Woodland
|34-33—67
|Adam Hadwin
|32-36—68
|Xander Schauffele
|36-32—68
|Marc Leishman
|33-35—68
|Dustin Johnson
|33-35—68
|Webb Simpson
|34-34—68
|James Hahn
|32-36—68
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|34-34—68
|Brian Harman
|35-33—68
|C.T. Pan
|34-35—69
|Byeong Hun An
|35-34—69
|Jordan Spieth
|34-35—69
|Kevin Chappell
|34-35—69
|Tyrrell Hatton
|35-34—69
|Charles Howell III
|34-35—69
|Henrik Stenson
|36-33—69
|Alex Noren
|36-33—69
|Kevin Kisner
|36-33—69
|Cameron Smith
|34-35—69
|Austin Cook
|33-36—69
|Tony Finau
|35-34—69
|Brooks Koepka
|35-34—69
|Paul Casey
|34-35—69
|Tommy Fleetwood
|33-36—69
|J.B. Holmes
|34-35—69
|Peter Uihlein
|34-35—69
|Si Woo Kim
|36-34—70
|Bryson DeChambeau
|34-36—70
|Kevin Na
|36-34—70
|Danny Lee
|35-35—70
|Jimmy Walker
|35-35—70
|Andrew Putnam
|34-36—70
|Kyle Stanley
|35-35—70
|Brice Garnett
|38-32—70
|Branden Grace
|35-35—70
|Matt Kuchar
|38-33—71
|Ryan Moore
|35-36—71
|Pat Perez
|35-36—71
|Rory McIlroy
|35-36—71
|Kevin Tway
|36-35—71
|Jhonattan Vegas
|33-38—71
|Russell Henley
|36-35—71
|Louis Oosthuizen
|35-36—71
|Scott Piercy
|36-35—71
|Hideki Matsuyama
|37-34—71
|Adam Scott
|35-36—71
|Ryan Armour
|37-34—71
|Aaron Wise
|38-33—71
|Patrick Reed
|37-34—71
|Jamie Lovemark
|35-36—71
|Stewart Cink
|35-37—72
|Whee Kim
|37-35—72
|Brian Gay
|38-34—72
|Emiliano Grillo
|35-37—72
|Brandt Snedeker
|38-34—72
|Tiger Woods
|35-37—72
|Bubba Watson
|36-36—72
|Michael Kim
|35-37—72
|Jason Kokrak
|38-34—72
|Nick Watney
|34-38—72
|Brendan Steele
|35-37—72
|Phil Mickelson
|36-36—72
|Brian Stuard
|38-34—72
|Daniel Berger
|39-34—73
|Zach Johnson
|37-36—73
|Ryan Palmer
|38-35—73
|Chez Reavie
|38-35—73
|Justin Thomas
|39-34—73
|Jon Rahm
|34-39—73
|Charley Hoffman
|36-37—73
|Ian Poulter
|36-37—73
|Andrew Landry
|35-38—73
|Patrick Cantlay
|37-36—73
|Keith Mitchell
|36-37—73
|Scott Stallings
|36-37—73
|Tom Hoge
|35-38—73
|Bronson Burgoon
|34-40—74
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|37-37—74
|Patton Kizzire
|37-37—74
|Troy Merritt
|40-34—74
|Anirban Lahiri
|37-37—74
|J.J. Spaun
|38-36—74
|Jason Day
|39-37—76
|Satoshi Kodaira
|37-39—76
|Luke List
|37-39—76
|Kelly Kraft
|39-37—76
|Joel Dahmen
|42-35—77
|Ollie Schniederjans
|40-37—77
|Kevin Streelman
|42-36—78
|Chesson Hadley
|37-42—79
|Jason Dufner
|40-40—80