TYLER, Texas (AP) — Capital murder has been added to the charges against a former East Texas nurse accused of causing the deaths of hospital patients.

William George Davis was indicted this week on one capital murder and three aggravated assault counts after a June 21 indictment charged him with one murder and two aggravated assault counts.

Authorities say Davis intentionally injected air into catheters inserted into the arteries of at least seven patients at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. Two patients died and two others were left in vegetative states.

Smith County jail records say the 34-year-old Davis remains jailed with bonds totaling $4 million. His attorney, A. Melvin Thompson of Tyler, declined to comment on the indictments.

Trial is now set to begin Dec. 3.