NEW YORK (AP) — The sons of Neil Armstrong are defending Damien Chazelle's docudrama about the moon landing after conservative pundits decried the film's lack of emphasis on the American flag's planting on the lunar surface.

In a statement Friday, Rick and Mark Armstrong, along with "First Man" author James R. Hansen, denied that Chazelle's film is "anti-American in the slightest."

Though "First Man" includes several shots showing the American flag on the moon, it does not depict the flag planting. After the film premiered earlier this week at the Venice Film Festival, some commentators on social media who hadn't seen the movie criticized the film.

Chazelle said the decision wasn't political but aesthetic. The "La La Land" filmmaker said he wanted to show "the unseen, unknown aspects of America's mission to the moon."