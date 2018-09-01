MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two daughters in Mexico's first family have been photographed at the presidential residence with a tattoo artist and new tattoos.

The tattoos were discrete, small ankle and wrist designs consisting of one or two letters. President Enrique Pena Nieto's daughter by a first marriage, Paulina Pena got one.

So did the daughter of first lady Angelica Rivera, Sofia Castro, who posted an apology of sorts to her mother.

She wrote on her Twitter account Friday: "We offer apologies to those who we may have bothered with this, especially our parents."

U.S. tattoo artist JonBoy posted photos of himself and the women at Los Pinos, Mexico's equivalent of the White House.