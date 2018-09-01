LOS ANGELES (AP) — An actress who appeared on the TV medical drama "ER" and starred in the film "Stand and Deliver" was fatally shot by police officers in Southern California after they say she pointed a replica handgun at them.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Friday that 49-year-old Vanessa Marquez died at a hospital following the shooting at her South Pasadena apartment Thursday.

Lt. Joe Mendoza says Marquez was having a seizure when South Pasadena officers arrived, and paramedics treated her. He says officers spent an hour trying to talk Marquez into getting additional help when she pointed what turned out to be a BB gun at them.

Friend Terence Towles Canote says the actress was having health and financial problems but was hopeful about a career comeback.