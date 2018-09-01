___

Trump to sign Mexico deal in 90 days; Canada talks to resume

WASHINGTON (AP) — Talks to keep Canada in a North American trade bloc broke up Friday and will resume next week as the United States wrangles bitterly with its long-time ally over the protected Canadian dairy market, U.S. attempts to shield some drug companies from generic competition and other issues. President Donald Trump notified Congress Friday that he plans to sign an agreement in 90 days with Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement — and hopes Canada can brought on board, too.

___

Tariffs stirring fear at many US points of entry for imports

To understand why the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs could be felt throughout the United States, consider this: From the West Coast to the Great Lakes and the Gulf of Mexico, at least 10 percent of imports at many ports could be hit by new tariffs if Trump's proposals take full effect, according to an exclusive analysis of government data by The Associated Press.

___

Caffeine hit for Coca-Cola as it buys Costa coffee chain

LONDON (AP) — Coca-Cola is hoping to give itself another caffeine-fueled boost by buying the Costa coffee brand from British firm Whitbread for $5.1 billion in cash. The deal plugs a big hole in Coca-Cola's portfolio, giving it a presence in one of the few beverage markets it doesn't currently contend in. Costa has over 2,400 coffee shops in the U.K. and 1,400 others in more than 30 international markets.

___

Groundbreaking alternative paper Village Voice shuts down

NEW YORK (AP) — The Village Voice, the alternative weekly known for its muckraking investigations, exhaustive arts criticism, naughty personal ads and neurosis-laden cartoons, is going out of business after 63 years. Its publisher, Peter Barbey, announced Friday that the Pulitzer Prize-winning paper is ceasing publication entirely because of financial problems, a year after it stopped circulating in print and went to digital-only.

___

Eurozone unemployment falls to decade low of 8.2 percent

LONDON (AP) — Unemployment across the 19-country eurozone has fallen to its lowest level since the most acute phase of the global financial crisis a decade ago. Eurostat, the European Union's statistics agency, has revealed that the unemployment rate in July was 8.2 percent.

___

Study tests whether seaweed in cattle feed reduces emissions

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Researchers in California are trying to determine whether adding small amounts of seaweed to cattle feed will reduce the animals' emissions of a potent greenhouse gas. The University of California, Davis scientists are feeding seaweed to dairy cows to see if it will help lower their emissions of methane, which is released when cattle burp, pass gas or make manure. They say early results look promising, and a longer study is planned this fall.

___

Papa John's founder seeks court help in battle with company

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of Papa John's has filed a lawsuit against the company, its board of directors and CEO in the latest twist in the drama surrounding the pizza chain. John Schnatter filed the lawsuit in Delaware's Court of Chancery asking the court to stop what he sees as irreparable harm being done to the company. Papa John's says Schnatter's lawsuit is without merit.

___

LinkedIn says it's working to combat Chinese spy accounts

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LinkedIn says it's working to combat Chinese espionage activity targeting U.S. users of the online career network. The Microsoft-owned service said Friday it's partnering with U.S. law enforcement agencies after uncovering fake LinkedIn profiles and other fraudulent activity.

___

Oregon pot growers now must notify officials about harvests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A new policy in Oregon is requiring marijuana growers to notify officials when they harvest their weed. It takes effect Saturday and is aimed at preventing marijuana from being diverted out-of-state to the black market after pressure from federal officials. The notification means state inspectors could show up to observe harvests. Marijuana growers say the new rule is another bureaucratic hurdle and won't solve diversion.

___

Stocks waver along with US-Canada trade talks

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks finish little changed after the U.S. and Canada said they haven't completed a trade deal but will resume talks next week. Energy companies slipped while technology companies and retailers rose. A day earlier, a report said the Trump administration could place tariffs on $200 billion in imports from China as early as next week.

___

The S&P 500 index was down for most of the day but inched up 0.39 of a point to close at 2,901.52. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,964.82. The Nasdaq composite rose 21.17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 8,109.54. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gained 8.40 points, or 0.5 percent, to a record high of 1,740.75.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 0.6 percent to $69.80 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, dipped 0.5 percent to $77.42 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline was unchanged at $2.14 a gallon. Heating oil lost 0.3 percent to $2.24 a gallon. Natural gas gained 1.5 percent to $2.92 per 1,000 cubic feet.