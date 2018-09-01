CHICAGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have added bullpen help for the final stretch, acquiring veteran Xavier Cedeno from the Chicago White Sox for two minor leaguers.

Cedeno is 2-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 33 appearances after signing with Chicago as a minor league free agent in January. The left-hander is 10-7 with a 3.81 ERA in eight seasons with Houston, Washington, Tampa Bay and the White Sox.

Manager Craig Counsell says the Brewers were looking for "options and depth."

Milwaukee entered Friday holding the second NL wild card spot. The Brewers were third in the NL Central behind the Cubs and Cardinals.

The White Sox got outfielder Bryan Connell and right-hander Johan Dominguez in the deal. They also purchased promising reliever Ian Hamilton's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.

___

