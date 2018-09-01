  1. Home
UNC head: Confederate doesn't belong at campus 'front door'

By JONATHAN DREW , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/01 05:16
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The chancellor of North Carolina's flagship university is giving a strong indication that the school won't return a torn-down Confederate statue to where it used to stand.

In a campus-wide statement , University of North Carolina Chancellor Carol Folt said the "Silent Sam" statue should have an "alternative location" on campus, but not at the "front door" of the university. McCorkle Place, where it stood, is often called the university's "front door."

Still, Folt wouldn't confirm the quad is ruled out as a future location when asked on a conference call Friday.

Protesters toppled the statue Aug. 20.

Folt is working with trustees to develop a plan for the statue by a Nov. 15 deadline. She also announced Friday the group will take recommendations from students, faculty, alumni and others.