BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/09/01 05:31
LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Swansea 0, Crystal Palace 1

Bournemouth 3, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Leeds 0, Preston 2

QPR 3, Bristol Rovers 1

Brighton 0, Southampton 1

AFC Wimbledon 1, West Ham 3

Burton Albion 1, Aston Villa 0

Newport County 0, Oxford United 3

Blackburn 4, Lincoln City 1

Walsall 4, Macclesfield Town 6

Cardiff 1, Norwich 3

Brentford 1, Cheltenham 0

Sheffield Wednesday 0, Wolverhampton 2

Fulham 2, Exeter 0

Wycombe 6, Forest Green Rovers 5

Doncaster 1, Blackpool 2

Leicester 4, Fleetwood Town 0

Hull 0, Derby 4

Middlesbrough 2, Rochdale 1

West Brom 2, Mansfield Town 1

Stoke 2, Huddersfield 0

Wednesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest 3, Newcastle 1

Millwall 3, Plymouth 2

Everton 3, Rotherham 1

Reading 0, Watford 2

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Leicester vs. Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth

West Ham vs. Wolverhampton

Brighton vs. Fulham

Everton vs. Huddersfield

Man City vs. Newcastle

Sunday's Matches

Cardiff vs. Arsenal

Burnley vs. Man United

Watford vs. Tottenham

England Championship
Friday's Match

Leeds 0, Middlesbrough 0

Saturday's Matches

Hull vs. Derby

Reading vs. Sheffield Wednesday

West Brom vs. Stoke

Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa

Wigan vs. Rotherham

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest

Preston vs. Bolton

Birmingham vs. QPR

Millwall vs. Swansea

Sunday's Matches

Ipswich vs. Norwich

Bristol City vs. Blackburn

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Walsall vs. Blackpool

Fleetwood Town vs. Bradford

Portsmouth vs. Plymouth

Shrewsbury vs. Bristol Rovers

Sunderland vs. Oxford United

Wycombe vs. Luton Town

Southend vs. Charlton

Accrington Stanley vs. Scunthorpe

Coventry vs. Rochdale

Burton Albion vs. AFC Wimbledon

Barnsley vs. Gillingham

Peterborough vs. Doncaster

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Port Vale vs. Newport County

Swindon vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle

Cheltenham vs. Colchester

Exeter vs. Lincoln City

Bury vs. Morecambe

Grimsby Town vs. Yeovil

Oldham vs. Crawley Town

Northampton vs. Tranmere Rovers

Notts County vs. Forest Green Rovers

Crewe vs. Macclesfield Town

Stevenage vs. Cambridge United