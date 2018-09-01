NEW YORK (AP) — Two beloved Americans, two services: one screen wasn't always enough for television news networks following remembrances for Sen. John McCain and Aretha Franklin on Friday.

CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC each tried to keep viewers caught up on people paying respect to McCain as his body was lying in state in the U.S. Capitol, as well as the lengthy service for the Queen of Soul. It wasn't always easy.

A true TV collision was avoided when Franklin's service started late, allowing networks to cover a Capitol ceremony in full. The sprawling, unpredictable festivities for Franklin had their own challenges for producers.