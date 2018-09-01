Brazil's Minister of the Superior Electoral Court Luis Roberto Barroso listens during a the trial against the candidacy of jailed former president da
Brazil's Minister of the Superior Electoral Court Luis Roberto Barroso speaks during a the trial against the candidacy of jailed former president da L
Brazil's President of the Superior Electoral Court Rosa Weber speaks during a the trial against the candidacy of jailed former president da Luis Inaci
Brazil's President of the Superior Electoral Court Rosa Weber, right, talks with Minister Luís Roberto Barroso during a the trial against the candidac
Brazil's President of the Superior Electoral Court Rosa Weber smiles during a the trial against the candidacy of jailed former president da Luis Inaci
Luiz Fernando Pereira, defense lawyer for Brazil's Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, speaks on his cell phone during the trial against the c
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's top electoral court has begun debate on whether jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be able to run in October's presidential election.
The court was announced it would address the candidacy of da Silva, who is the front-runner in the race.
It was not clear whether a decision would be made Friday.
In April, da Silva began serving a 12-year-sentence for corruption and money laundering. By law, da Silva is barred from running since his conviction has already been upheld.
However, he and supporters of his Workers' Party argue he should be able to run while he continues to appeal.