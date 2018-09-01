WASHINGTON (AP) — 4:08 p.m.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer says President Donald Trump has notified Congress that he plans to sign a trade agreement with Mexico — and Canada, if it is willing — in 90 days.

U.S. trade talks with Canada that were being held in Washington broke up Friday afternoon but will resume Wednesday, Lighthizer says.

The talks are aimed at bringing Canada into a new trade accord that would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. The flurry of events followed a preliminary agreement that the United States and Mexico reached Monday to replace NAFTA with an arrangement that is intended, among other things, to shift more auto manufacturing to the United States.