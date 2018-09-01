  1. Home
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/09/01 03:18

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 70.06 70.36 69.64 69.80 Down .45
Oct 69.64 69.91 69.22 69.37 Down .44
Nov 69.28 69.56 68.88 69.05 Down .41
Dec 69.04 69.26 68.63 68.79 Down .38
Jan 68.64 68.87 68.31 68.46 Down .38
Feb 68.34 68.58 67.94 68.16 Down .38
Mar 68.09 68.29 67.72 67.87 Down .37
Apr 67.87 67.96 67.45 67.57 Down .37
May 67.55 67.66 67.06 67.26 Down .37
Jun 66.86 67.25 66.72 66.91 Down .38
Jul 66.71 66.90 66.57 66.57 Down .36
Aug 66.55 66.55 66.05 66.25 Down .35
Sep 65.94 65.95 65.94 65.95 Down .35
Oct 65.66 Down .34
Nov 65.56 65.70 65.18 65.40 Down .31
Dec 65.04 Down .32
Jan 64.70 Down .32
Feb 64.37 Down .30
Mar 64.05 Down .30
Apr 63.77 63.77 63.75 63.77 Down .29
May 63.48 63.61 63.36 63.49 Down .29
Jun 63.17 Down .29
Jul 62.88 Down .29
Aug 62.58 Down .30
Sep 62.33 Down .30
Oct 62.08 Down .30
Nov 62.00 62.04 61.66 61.87 Down .30
Dec 61.59 Down .31
Jan 61.32 Down .32
Feb 61.05 Down .32
Mar 60.80 Down .32
Apr 60.57 Down .29
May 60.20 60.37 60.20 60.33 Down .31
Jun 60.08 Down .30
Jul 59.87 Down .30
Aug 59.67 Down .29
Sep 59.47 Down .29
Oct 59.28 Down .29
Nov 59.14 59.14 58.97 59.05 Down .35
Dec 58.84 Down .36
Jan 58.65 Down .36
Feb 58.47 Down .37
Mar 58.30 Down .37
Apr 58.14 Down .38
May 57.99 Down .39
Jun 57.82 Down .40
Jul 57.67 Down .41
Aug 57.53 Down .42
Sep 57.40 Down .43
Oct 57.29 Down .43
Nov 57.21 57.21 57.07 57.18 Down .44
Dec 57.04 Down .44
Jan 56.92 Down .44
Feb 56.81 Down .45
Mar 56.71 Down .45
Apr 56.63 Down .45
May 56.56 Down .45
Jun 56.46 Down .46
Jul 56.38 Down .46
Aug 56.31 Down .46
Sep 56.25 Down .46
Oct 56.21 Down .46
Nov 56.18 Down .45
Dec 56.10 Down .45
Jan 56.03 Down .45
Feb 55.97 Down .45
Mar 55.92 Down .45
Apr 55.87 Down .45
May 55.85 Down .45
Jun 55.81 Down .44
Jul 55.77 Down .44
Aug 55.75 Down .44
Sep 55.73 Down .44
Oct 55.75 Down .44
Nov 55.76 Down .44
Dec 55.72 Down .44
Jan 55.69 Down .44
Feb 55.66 Down .44
Mar 55.65 Down .44
Apr 55.64 Down .44
May 55.64 Down .44
Jun 55.61 Down .44
Jul 55.59 Down .44
Aug 55.57 Down .44
Sep 55.57 Down .44
Oct 55.57 Down .44
Nov 56.00 56.00 55.58 55.58 Down .44
Dec 55.53 Down .44
Jan 55.50 Down .44
Feb 55.48 Down .44
Mar 55.48 Down .44
Apr 55.49 Down .44
May 55.52 Down .44
Jun 55.52 Down .44
Jul 55.54 Down .44
Aug 55.57 Down .44
Sep 55.62 Down .44
Oct 55.69 Down .44
Nov 55.77 Down .44
Dec 55.87 Down .44
Jan 55.90 Down .44