New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|70.06
|70.36
|69.64
|69.80
|Down .45
|Oct
|69.64
|69.91
|69.22
|69.37
|Down .44
|Nov
|69.28
|69.56
|68.88
|69.05
|Down .41
|Dec
|69.04
|69.26
|68.63
|68.79
|Down .38
|Jan
|68.64
|68.87
|68.31
|68.46
|Down .38
|Feb
|68.34
|68.58
|67.94
|68.16
|Down .38
|Mar
|68.09
|68.29
|67.72
|67.87
|Down .37
|Apr
|67.87
|67.96
|67.45
|67.57
|Down .37
|May
|67.55
|67.66
|67.06
|67.26
|Down .37
|Jun
|66.86
|67.25
|66.72
|66.91
|Down .38
|Jul
|66.71
|66.90
|66.57
|66.57
|Down .36
|Aug
|66.55
|66.55
|66.05
|66.25
|Down .35
|Sep
|65.94
|65.95
|65.94
|65.95
|Down .35
|Oct
|65.66
|Down .34
|Nov
|65.56
|65.70
|65.18
|65.40
|Down .31
|Dec
|65.04
|Down .32
|Jan
|64.70
|Down .32
|Feb
|64.37
|Down .30
|Mar
|64.05
|Down .30
|Apr
|63.77
|63.77
|63.75
|63.77
|Down .29
|May
|63.48
|63.61
|63.36
|63.49
|Down .29
|Jun
|63.17
|Down .29
|Jul
|62.88
|Down .29
|Aug
|62.58
|Down .30
|Sep
|62.33
|Down .30
|Oct
|62.08
|Down .30
|Nov
|62.00
|62.04
|61.66
|61.87
|Down .30
|Dec
|61.59
|Down .31
|Jan
|61.32
|Down .32
|Feb
|61.05
|Down .32
|Mar
|60.80
|Down .32
|Apr
|60.57
|Down .29
|May
|60.20
|60.37
|60.20
|60.33
|Down .31
|Jun
|60.08
|Down .30
|Jul
|59.87
|Down .30
|Aug
|59.67
|Down .29
|Sep
|59.47
|Down .29
|Oct
|59.28
|Down .29
|Nov
|59.14
|59.14
|58.97
|59.05
|Down .35
|Dec
|58.84
|Down .36
|Jan
|58.65
|Down .36
|Feb
|58.47
|Down .37
|Mar
|58.30
|Down .37
|Apr
|58.14
|Down .38
|May
|57.99
|Down .39
|Jun
|57.82
|Down .40
|Jul
|57.67
|Down .41
|Aug
|57.53
|Down .42
|Sep
|57.40
|Down .43
|Oct
|57.29
|Down .43
|Nov
|57.21
|57.21
|57.07
|57.18
|Down .44
|Dec
|57.04
|Down .44
|Jan
|56.92
|Down .44
|Feb
|56.81
|Down .45
|Mar
|56.71
|Down .45
|Apr
|56.63
|Down .45
|May
|56.56
|Down .45
|Jun
|56.46
|Down .46
|Jul
|56.38
|Down .46
|Aug
|56.31
|Down .46
|Sep
|56.25
|Down .46
|Oct
|56.21
|Down .46
|Nov
|56.18
|Down .45
|Dec
|56.10
|Down .45
|Jan
|56.03
|Down .45
|Feb
|55.97
|Down .45
|Mar
|55.92
|Down .45
|Apr
|55.87
|Down .45
|May
|55.85
|Down .45
|Jun
|55.81
|Down .44
|Jul
|55.77
|Down .44
|Aug
|55.75
|Down .44
|Sep
|55.73
|Down .44
|Oct
|55.75
|Down .44
|Nov
|55.76
|Down .44
|Dec
|55.72
|Down .44
|Jan
|55.69
|Down .44
|Feb
|55.66
|Down .44
|Mar
|55.65
|Down .44
|Apr
|55.64
|Down .44
|May
|55.64
|Down .44
|Jun
|55.61
|Down .44
|Jul
|55.59
|Down .44
|Aug
|55.57
|Down .44
|Sep
|55.57
|Down .44
|Oct
|55.57
|Down .44
|Nov
|56.00
|56.00
|55.58
|55.58
|Down .44
|Dec
|55.53
|Down .44
|Jan
|55.50
|Down .44
|Feb
|55.48
|Down .44
|Mar
|55.48
|Down .44
|Apr
|55.49
|Down .44
|May
|55.52
|Down .44
|Jun
|55.52
|Down .44
|Jul
|55.54
|Down .44
|Aug
|55.57
|Down .44
|Sep
|55.62
|Down .44
|Oct
|55.69
|Down .44
|Nov
|55.77
|Down .44
|Dec
|55.87
|Down .44
|Jan
|55.90
|Down .44