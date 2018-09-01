New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|267.55
|268.70
|264.20
|264.90 Down 4.15
|Oct
|267.90
|269.40
|265.30
|265.65 Down 4.40
|Nov
|268.75
|270.30
|266.40
|266.45 Down 4.50
|Dec
|269.95
|271.25
|266.30
|267.10 Down 4.65
|Jan
|270.45
|270.45
|268.15
|268.15 Down 4.60
|Feb
|268.85
|268.85
|268.75
|268.75 Down 4.60
|Mar
|271.80
|273.20
|268.50
|269.15 Down 4.60
|Apr
|269.95 Down 4.55
|May
|273.00
|274.25
|269.90
|270.50 Down 4.55
|Jun
|271.30 Down 4.50
|Jul
|273.85
|273.95
|271.20
|271.80 Down 4.50
|Aug
|272.55 Down 4.50
|Sep
|276.40
|276.80
|272.60
|272.95 Down 4.60
|Oct
|273.75 Down 4.55
|Nov
|274.10 Down 4.55
|Dec
|274.35 Down 4.55
|Jan
|274.95 Down 4.50
|Feb
|275.35 Down 4.45
|Mar
|275.60 Down 4.50
|Apr
|276.10 Down 4.50
|May
|276.55 Down 4.45
|Jun
|276.95 Down 4.45
|Jul
|277.25 Down 4.45
|Aug
|277.45 Down 4.45
|Sep
|277.65 Down 4.45
|Dec
|277.80 Down 4.45
|Mar
|277.85 Down 4.45
|May
|277.90 Down 4.45
|Jul
|277.95 Down 4.45
|Sep
|278.00 Down 4.45
|Dec
|278.05 Down 4.45
|Mar
|278.10 Down 4.45
|May
|278.15 Down 4.45
|Jul
|278.20 Down 4.45
|Sep
|278.25 Down 4.45
|Dec
|278.30 Down 4.45
|Mar
|278.35 Down 4.45
|May
|278.40 Down 4.45
|Jul
|278.45 Down 4.45