BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/09/01 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 267.55 268.70 264.20 264.90 Down 4.15
Oct 267.90 269.40 265.30 265.65 Down 4.40
Nov 268.75 270.30 266.40 266.45 Down 4.50
Dec 269.95 271.25 266.30 267.10 Down 4.65
Jan 270.45 270.45 268.15 268.15 Down 4.60
Feb 268.85 268.85 268.75 268.75 Down 4.60
Mar 271.80 273.20 268.50 269.15 Down 4.60
Apr 269.95 Down 4.55
May 273.00 274.25 269.90 270.50 Down 4.55
Jun 271.30 Down 4.50
Jul 273.85 273.95 271.20 271.80 Down 4.50
Aug 272.55 Down 4.50
Sep 276.40 276.80 272.60 272.95 Down 4.60
Oct 273.75 Down 4.55
Nov 274.10 Down 4.55
Dec 274.35 Down 4.55
Jan 274.95 Down 4.50
Feb 275.35 Down 4.45
Mar 275.60 Down 4.50
Apr 276.10 Down 4.50
May 276.55 Down 4.45
Jun 276.95 Down 4.45
Jul 277.25 Down 4.45
Aug 277.45 Down 4.45
Sep 277.65 Down 4.45
Dec 277.80 Down 4.45
Mar 277.85 Down 4.45
May 277.90 Down 4.45
Jul 277.95 Down 4.45
Sep 278.00 Down 4.45
Dec 278.05 Down 4.45
Mar 278.10 Down 4.45
May 278.15 Down 4.45
Jul 278.20 Down 4.45
Sep 278.25 Down 4.45
Dec 278.30 Down 4.45
Mar 278.35 Down 4.45
May 278.40 Down 4.45
Jul 278.45 Down 4.45