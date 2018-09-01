WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on the House Oversight and Judiciary committees say their Republican counterparts have cherry-picked from Justice Department documents to promote a misleading narrative about the closed-door questioning of a senior Justice Department official this week, according to a letter released Friday.

Rep. Elijah Cummings and Rep. Jerrold Nadler also are questioning whether GOP lawmakers broke committee rules by using documents turned over to the House intelligence committee to question the official, Bruce Ohr, about his contacts with former British spy Christopher Steele.

The documents are Ohr's handwritten notes about his interactions with Steele and text messages and emails the two exchanged.

A spokeswoman for House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy said he never shared the documents. Aides to House Judiciary Chairman Robert Goodlatte did not immediately comment.