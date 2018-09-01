BRUSSELS (AP) — Croatian discus thrower Sandra Perkovic lost her hold on the Diamond League trophy after six years when she was defeated by Yaime Perez on the Cuban's final throw of the year-long competition.

The reigning Olympic, world, and European champion seemed ready to coast to her seventh title after she took the early lead at the Van Damme Memorial with 64.31 meters on her first throw, but Perez hit back on her sixth throw with 65.

Also on her final throw, Andressa de Morais of Brazil took second place with 64.65.

Perkovic said she had been suffering from the flu for several days, and complained the IAAF should not award the trophy based on one day's performance.