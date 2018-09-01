GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala's military has surrounded the headquarters of a U.N.-sponsored commission investigating corruption in the country.

Commission spokesman Matias Ponce tells The Associated Press that at least 12 military vehicles are outside the facility.

The commission has worked with Guatemalan prosecutors to press a number of graft investigations that have ensnared politicians and businesspeople.

President Jimmy Morales is facing an effort to rescind his immunity of office, potentially opening him up to prosecution for possible illicit campaign financing