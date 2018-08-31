ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on the deadly crash of commercial bus and semi-truck crash in New Mexico (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

The American Red Cross is sending volunteers from Albuquerque and Phoenix to western New Mexico to help victims of a deadly head-on bus crash.

The group announced Friday that volunteers will assist because there were many people injured and that the volunteers will provide food, water and support to victims, emergency workers and officials.

Authorities say a blown tire on a semi-truck may be to blame for a deadly head-on crash Thursday with a commercial passenger bus along Interstate 40 in New Mexico near the Arizona border.

At least seven people were killed in the crash and many of the 49 passengers on the Greyhound bus were injured.

The crash happened around 100 miles (161 kilometers) west of Albuquerque.

___

1 a.m.

A blown tire on a semi-truck may be to blame for a deadly head-on crash with a commercial passenger bus along Interstate 40 in New Mexico near the Arizona border, according to authorities.

At least seven people were killed in the crash and many of the 49 passengers aboard the Greyhound bus were injured although authorities couldn't immediately provide an exact count of how many were hurt or their conditions.

New Mexico State Police said the semi was headed east on the freeway Thursday afternoon when one of its tires blew, sending the rig across the median and into oncoming traffic where it slammed into the Greyhound bus heading to Phoenix from Albuquerque.

The National Transportation Safety Board and New Mexico state police are investigating.